2020 U.S. Olympian Michael Shuey of Johnsonburg was welcomed home on Friday evening during a hometown parade. An array of firetrucks and ambulances from all over Elk and McKean County participated in the event along with local, county and state government officials, bands, youth sports organizations, and more. Crowds lined Market Street in downtown Johnsonburg where they cheered on Shuey and his family as they moved along the parade route. Following the parade the crowd gathered in front of the Johnsonburg Community Center where various speakers commended Shuey on his accomplishment of becoming an Olympian as well as his outstanding character and values. He was presented with various citations from government officials. Shuey and his former high school track and field coach also each briefly addressed the crowd. A reception followed at the community center. Shuey represented Team USA in the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo as a member of the track and field team as a javelin thrower. Full coverage of the parade will be published in Monday’s edition of The Ridgway Record.