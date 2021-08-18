Cancel
MLB

La Stella, Longoria homer to back latest Webb win for Giants

By Associated Press
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Tommy La Stella hit a two-run homer in the first inning to back Logan Webb’s sixth straight win, and the San Francisco Giants beat the fading New York Mets 3-2. Evan Longoria connected leading off the seventh against Marcus Stroman as the major league-best Giants improved to 7-1 on a homestand that precedes the Bay Bridge Series at Oakland this weekend. Webb has been masterful during this winning streak, striking out 65 batters, with eight more against the Mets over a career-high 7 1/3 innings. He exited after Pete Alonso’s two-run homer in the eighth and is unbeaten since a May 5 loss at Colorado. Dominic Leone earned his first save.

