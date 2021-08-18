VanMeter’s homer lifts D-backs over slumping Phillies 3-2

When the series preview was posted early this afternoon, the smart money seemed to be on Taylor Widener missing his start due to “cold-like symptoms” over the last several days, which seemed like it was maybe code for covid, especially given the mini-outbreak that has eaten into the roster time of Noe Ramirez, Joe Mantiply, Stuart Fairchild, and now Merrill Kelly over the last week or so. Happily, however, that turned out not to be the case, and Widener took the mound against the still-in-contention Phillies, who are locked in a three-way dogfight with Atlanta and the New York Mets for the NL East’s one likely playoff berth.