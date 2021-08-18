Cancel
Amazon Enters India Wealth Management with Investment in Smallcase Technologies

By Saritha Rai
Insurance Journal
 7 days ago

Amazon.com Inc. has made its maiden investment in India’s wealth management sector, participating in a $40 million round by fintech startup Smallcase Technologies Pvt. The Bangalore-headquartered startup said the round was led by Faering Capital Pvt and also joined by another new investor PremjiInvest, the private investment office of technology billionaire Azim Premji. Existing backers including Sequoia Capital India and Blume Ventures also participated, bringing the total capital raised by the firm to over $60 million.

www.insurancejournal.com

