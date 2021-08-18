Amazon Enters India Wealth Management with Investment in Smallcase Technologies

MINNEAPOLIS and TORONTO, Aug. 24, 2021 /CNW/ -- Wealth Enhancement Group (WEG), an independent wealth management firm with nearly $40.2 billion in client assets*, and Onex Corporation (TSX: ONEX), an investment firm and asset manager, today announced a new equity investment from Onex Partners V and certain Onex co-investors, including Onex Corporation (together "Onex"), to help drive WEG's next stage of organic growth and M&A expansion. Upon completion of the transaction, expected later this year, Onex will join WEG's current institutional shareholder, TA Associates (TA), as equal capital partners. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.