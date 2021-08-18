Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Griner, Taurasi combine for 47 points as Mercury beat Fever

By Associated Press
KESQ
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHOENIX (AP) — Brittney Griner had 25 points, seven rebounds and four blocks, Diana Taurasi scored 22 points with seven rebounds and seven assists, and the Phoenix Mercury held off the Indiana Fever 84-80. Indiana got within two points three times in the final 1:32, but Phoenix had an answer each time. After Kelsey Mitchell pulled the Fever within 82-80 with 25.9 left, Taurasi sealed it with two free throws at 7.6. Brianna Turner added 10 points and 11 rebounds for Phoenix. Mitchell led Indiana with 20 points. Victoria Vivians added 16 points, Danielle Robinson had 14 and Tiffany Mitchell 11.

kesq.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Indiana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brianna Turner
Person
Diana Taurasi
Person
Danielle Robinson
Person
Brittney Griner
Person
Victoria Vivians
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fever#Ap#The Phoenix Mercury#Tiffany Mitchell 11
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
BasketballABC7 Chicago

The best player in WNBA history at every jersey number

The WNBA's key number this season is 25, as the league celebrates its silver anniversary season. The WNBA launched in June 1997 with eight teams, expanded to as many as 16 at one point, and currently has 12. As the league prepares to resume the 2021 season, first with the...
NBAdarnews.com

Griner's 30 points, 12 rebounds lead Mercury past Mystics

PHOENIX (AP) -- Brittney Griner had 30 points, 12 rebounds and five assists to help the Phoenix Mercury beat the Washington Mystics 77-64 on Thursday night. Phoenix, which trailed by as many as 12 points in the first half, started the second half on a 21-5 run -- with eight points apiece from Griner and Skylar Diggins-Smith -- to build a 60-49 lead.
NBAGwinnett Daily Post

Brittney Griner leads Mercury over Dream

U.S. gold-medal winning center Brittney Griner made her initial four shots in the Phoenix Mercury's first game following the Olympic break and came on strong again in the fourth quarter in the 92-81 win Sunday over the visiting Atlanta Dream. Griner, who had six points in the fourth quarter, finished...
NBAdarnews.com

Griner's dunk highlights Phoenix's win over Liberty

NEW YORK (AP) -- Skylar Diggins-Smith scored 27 points, Brittney Griner added 26, including her third dunk of the season, and Phoenix beat the New York Liberty 106-79 on Wednesday night for the Mercury's fifth straight victory. Griner also had nine rebounds and six assists before getting helped off the...
Basketballnbcsportsedge.com

WNBA Betting Preview: Liberty vs. Mercury on Wednesday, August 25

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!. After a 1-1 outing last night, my WNBA picks are now 6-4...
NBABirmingham Star

Mercury win 5th straight, knock off host Liberty

Brittney Griner collected 26 points and nine rebounds before injuring an ankle in the final minutes as the Phoenix Mercury seized control early and survived a late charge to extend their winning streak to five games with a 106-79 rout of the New York Liberty in Brooklyn, N.Y., on Wednesday night.
NBAColumbia Missourian

Cunningham, Mercury beat Liberty 106-79

NEW YORK — Skylar Diggins-Smith scored 27 points, Brittney Griner added 26, including her third dunk of the season, and Phoenix beat the New York Liberty 106-79 on Wednesday night for the Mercury's fifth straight victory. Former MU standout Sophie Cunningham played 15 minutes and had one rebound, one assist...
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Stephen Curry writes emotional message for Seth Curry amid family rumors

Stephen Curry and Seth Curry have always been close and amid unfortunate rumors regarding their family, their tight relationship is needed more than ever. The Golden State Warriors star greeted his younger brother on his 31st birthday, posting a sweet and heartfelt message on Instagram, including a picture of them laughing together inside a locker room.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Celtics eyeing 3-time NBA champion amid quiet free agency

Amid a wild NBA free agency, the Boston Celtics have been patiently picking their spots as they try to build their roster for the 2021-2022 NBA season. And, according to reports, the Celtics are on the lookout for three-time NBA champion Danny Green to add some much-needed leadership and outside shooting to help Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.
RelationshipsYardbarker

Sonya Curry, Dell Curry file for divorce

Stephen Curry’s parents are known for attending games together to support the Golden State Warriors star and his brother Seth, but they may have to sit in separate sections of the arena at some point. Dell and Sonya Curry are in the process of getting a divorce, according to a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy