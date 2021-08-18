Fields, Huffman, Col. Jones honored as Teachers of the Year
There is no question that educators have been challenged over the past 18 months to provide the educational opportunities to students. But despite those challenges, students still spoke out about the teachers who have had a positive influence on their lives with the nominations for the annual Teacher of the Year honors bestowed by the London-Laurel Chamber of Commerce each year. This year's winners were Col. Mark Jones, Bettina Fields and Todd Huffman.
