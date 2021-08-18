Kittanning council discusses changing pact to provide continued police protection to Applewold Borough
Possible quicksand under North Water Street sinkhole mentioned At the Kittanning Borough Council special meeting this week, council members discussed amending the borough's agreement to provide police coverage to Applewold Borough with officials of that municipality. Applewold officials at the meeting on Monday included Applewold Mayor Gretchen Dosch, Councilman Randall Cloak and Secretary Erica Bowser. Kittanning officials at the meeting
