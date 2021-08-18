Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kittanning, PA

Kittanning council discusses changing pact to provide continued police protection to Applewold Borough

leadertimes.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePossible quicksand under North Water Street sinkhole mentioned At the Kittanning Borough Council special meeting this week, council members discussed amending the borough’s agreement to provide police coverage to Applewold Borough with officials of that municipality. Applewold officials at the meeting on Monday included Applewold Mayor Gretchen Dosch, Councilman Randall Cloak and Secretary Erica Bowser. Kittanning officials at the meeting […]

www.leadertimes.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kittanning, PA
Crime & Safety
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Kittanning, PA
Kittanning, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Water Street#Quicksand#Sinkhole#Kittanning Council#Applewold Borough
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Related
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Delta Air Lines to add $200 monthly health insurance charge for unvaccinated staff

CHICAGO, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Delta Air Lines (DAL.N) on Wednesday said employees will have to pay $200 more every month for their company-sponsored healthcare plan if they choose to not vaccinate against COVID-19. The move to add a surcharge to health insurance contributions is the latest tactic by corporate America to push employees to get the shots to fight the pandemic.
TennisPosted by
NBC News

Serena Williams pulls out of U.S. Open due to injury

Serena Williams will not play in the U.S. Open because of an injury, she said Wednesday. "After careful consideration and following the advice of my doctors and medical team, I have decided to withdraw from the US Open to allow my body to heal completely from a torn hamstring," Williams told her 13.5 million followers on Instagram.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

House panel probing Jan. 6 attack seeks Trump records

The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol is seeking a trove of documents and communications from the Trump administration, giving the White House record keepers and other agencies two weeks to turn over information on a lengthy list of prominent people in the former president’s orbit.

Comments / 0

Community Policy