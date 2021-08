Ever wondered how Pro Tools, Logic Pro and Studio One handle MIDI auto punch recording? Three Experts take on the challenge. See what happens. It’s not a shoot-out per se but more of a comparison, these challenges are not here to convince you to change DAW. Firstly, we hope they will help someone looking to handle MIDI auto punch in one of the main DAWs. Secondly, you may use more than one DAW, be an expert in one of them but only use the other from time-to-time, this should help you.