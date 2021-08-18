Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

No tantrum can last forever

By Leonard Pitts Jr. Syndicated Columnist
Denton Record-Chronicle
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChris Rock described it as a kind of temper tantrum. This was in 2011. “When I see the tea party and all this stuff,” the comedian told Esquire, “it actually feels like racism’s almost over.” He likened the tea party — with its street theatrics, overwrought histrionics and overt panic at the idea of living under a Black president — to little kids throwing one last hissy fit at bedtime. “They’re going crazy. They’re insane. You want to get rid of them — and the next thing you know, they’re f---ing knocked out. And that’s what’s going on in the country right now.”

dentonrc.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tucker Carlson
Person
Ilhan Omar
Person
Rush Limbaugh
Person
Chris Rock
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tantrum#White America#The Census Bureau#Biracial#Christian#Asian Americans#Gop#Capitol#Democratic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Congress & CourtsLockhaven Express

Far-left Democrats want CDC eviction moratorium to last forever

Far-left Congressional Democrats Cori Bush (Missouri), Ilhan Omar (Minnesota) and Ayanna Pressley (Massachusetts) slept in the rough on the Capitol steps over the past weekend, surrounded by cases of bottled water, pizza boxes, staffers and fawning press. These Democrats, who are part of a group who call themselves “The Squad,”...
Congress & CourtsWashington Post

Fox News’ ‘big lie’ segments face judicial comeuppance

All those hoping for some in-your-face accountability to visit proponents of the “big lie” would have enjoyed the hearing on Tuesday in the virtual courtroom of New York State Supreme Court Judge David B. Cohen. At issue was a $2.7 billion lawsuit by voting-technology company Smartmatic against Fox News for rolling the company into various segments alleging a grand conspiracy to steal the 2020 election from former president Donald Trump. In a 270-page February filing — a length attributable to the volume of errant claims pushed by the defendants — Smartmatic alleges, “Defendants’ story was a lie,” reads the suit, which targets not only Fox News, but also three of its anchors and attorneys Rudolph W. Giuliani and Sidney Powell. “All of it. And they knew it. But, it was a story that sold.”
Congress & CourtsVanity Fair

“We Can Never Allow This to Happen Again”: Rep. Barbara Lee on Afghanistan’s Spectacular Fall and the Futility of “Forever Wars”

California congresswoman Barbara Lee faced one of the toughest weeks of her political career in September 2001. She had just voted against authorizing George W. Bush to use military force against anyone connected to the 9/11 terrorist attacks—the only member of Congress to do so. The measure ultimately passed 420 to 1 in the House of Representatives; not a single senator opposed it. Lee found herself on an island alone, and her office started receiving death threats. Still, she stuck to her guns. “That authorization was so overly broad,” she told the Hive. “It set the stage for forever wars.”
CelebritiesTelegraph

‘Cancellation’ can never last – Louis CK is the proof

In 2017, the comedian Louis CK admitted to acts of grotesque sexual misconduct against five women. He was widely condemned for this; various magazines declared him “cancelled”. Tomorrow, that “cancelled” comic will perform to an audience of thousands, for the first of two nights at New York’s Madison Square Gardens,...
Public Healthcitywatchla.com

We Fact-Checked Fox News' Racist Lie. It Turns Out, the Pandemic Is Worse in Republican States

Despite the GOP’s incessant whinery about “identity politics” and the “race card,” racist dog whistles are part of their political ideology. They literally sponsored a white supremacist insurrection and made taxpayers foot the bill for white nationalists like Steve Bannon and Stephen Miller, who were on the White House payroll. Then they lied about the election. Then they tried to toss out Black people’s votes in that election. Then they lied about the insurrection to undo that election. Then they passed laws targeting Black people’s votes.
Presidential ElectionCNN

'Joe Biden is probably going to resign as president sometime in the next month? ' No, it is just conspiracy of Trump supporters

CNN — Did you know that Joe Biden is probably going to resign as president sometime in the next month? Maybe, specifically, on August 13? While that’s totally ridiculous – Biden isn’t resigning and, in fact, all signs point to him running for a second term in 2024 – talk of Biden resigning has taken off among some of former President Donald Trump’s most prominent supporters of late.
Presidential ElectionWashington Examiner

The most useless vice president of the century

While anywhere between 10,000 and 40,000 Americans have less than a fortnight to escape Afghanistan before President Joe Biden's withdrawal deadline, the president is missing in action. The only person even more unseen than Biden, who emerged from hibernation in Camp David for fewer than 20 minutes of remarks on Monday, is Vice President Kamala Harris. The supposedly "historic" vice president who boasted of being the "last person in the room" when her boss decided on the Afghanistan withdrawal has not held a public event in nearly a week.
Public HealthMSNBC

See Sean Hannity get owned on COVID contradiction | MSNBC

The coronavirus health crisis has turned into a health messaging crisis as Republican politicians and pundits continue to spread misinformation. MSNBC's Ari Melber calls out Fox News' Sean Hannity for his contradictory messaging on the virus and vaccines. Aug. 19, 2021.
U.S. Politicspoliticsnc.com

Biden said out loud what a lot of Americans are thinking

Yesterday, Joe Biden nailed it. He stood before the American people and talked to them like adults about a very difficult situation. He explained what he is doing in Afghanistan and why. He took responsibility for what’s happening while admitting that the scenes we’re seeing are ugly and painful. He said out loud what a whole lot of Americans are thinking. It’s time to get out of there and damn the consequences.
Presidential Electionviralhatch.com

GOP congressman claims President Biden is “mentally unstable,” wants to indict First Lady Jill Biden

N the last presidential election, many Republicans said that Joe Biden should not be president because of his age and that he could end up a victim of dementia if he keeps going. North Carolina Republican Representative Madison Cawthor said Joe Biden was not mentally stable and publicly attacked the president’s wife, saying she was cruel to her husband.
Foreign PolicyAOL Corp

Progressive lawmakers, including Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Bernie Sanders, have largely stayed quiet as Afghanistan descends into chaos

Since the Taliban captured Kabul, Democrats and the GOP have attacked the US Afghanistan withdrawal. But prominent progressive lawmakers avoided criticizing President Joe Biden this week. The crisis in Afghanistan could pose a test for the Democratic Party in the 2022 midterm elections. See more stories on Insider's business page.

Comments / 0

Community Policy