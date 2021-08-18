Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Collapse of intellectual disability system

Daily Item
 7 days ago

Once again, the coronavirus has reared its ugly head, mutating, and beginning a deep dive into the willingly unvaccinated and those too young to obtain the vaccine. And again, we find ourselves depending on frontline workers to keep the rest of us safe by showing up for work, protecting our food and supply chains, and caring for those with disabilities, the elderly, and other vulnerable among us. Those heroes rise to the occasion – day in and day out – despite subsisting on wages that qualify them for food stamps, Section 8 Housing assistance, or Medicaid substituting for unaffordable health insurance.

www.dailyitem.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Intellectual Disabilities#Intellectual Disability#Medicaid#Pa Speaker Cutler#House#Senate#Republican#Democratic#Invision Human Services#The Biden Administration
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Autism
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

House bill aims to protect intellectually disabled from false confessions | Thursday Morning Coffee

Good Thursday Morning, Fellow Seekers. Police reform measures may have lost some of the momentum they had in Harrisburg in the days after last April’s conviction of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, but that hasn’t stopped some lawmakers from continuing to press the case for badly needed change. The newest proposal comes from state Rep. Liz Hanbidge, D-Montgomery, […] The post House bill aims to protect intellectually disabled from false confessions | Thursday Morning Coffee appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
LehighValleyLive.com

Those who help Pa. residents with intellectual disabilities deserve better pay | Opinion

Once again, the coronavirus has reared its ugly head, mutating and beginning a deep dive into the willingly unvaccinated and those too young to obtain the vaccine. And again, we find ourselves depending on frontline workers to keep the rest of us safe by showing up for work, protecting our food and supply chains, and caring for those with disabilities, the elderly, and other vulnerable among us. Those heroes rise to the occasion – day in and day out – despite subsisting on wages that qualify them for food stamps, Section 8 Housing assistance, or Medicaid substituting for unaffordable health insurance.
Granville County, NCPosted by
North Carolina Health News

Pandemic cut a deep swath through NC’s centers for people with intellectual, developmental disabilities

As Christmas 2020 approached, so did a surge of the novel coronavirus that was to bring more than 1,100 cases to North Carolina’s three state-run residential centers for some of North Carolina’s most vulnerable people. Residents and staff at the state-run centers that house people with intellectual and developmental disabilities...
HealthDaily Item

State's emergency declaration on opioid crisis to end today

Pennsylvania’s opioid disaster declaration — in effect since January 2018 — will end today, Gov. Tom Wolf said Wednesday. Gov. Wolf first signed the opioid disaster declaration in January 2018 in an effort to fight the deadly opioid and heroin epidemic and renewed the declaration 15 times, most recently on Aug. 4, 2021. In a statement released this morning, Gov. Wolf said the General Assembly declined to extend the emergency declaration.
PharmaceuticalsDaily Item

Gaps in medical pot availability a problem

Earlier this year, The Daily Item and CNHI newspapers across Pennsylvania highlighted the challenges with rural health care in certain locations in the commonwealth. The issues range from transportation to access of specialists and connectivity for growing telemedicine appointments. Add access to medical marijuana to that list. According to data...
Durham, NHunh.edu

UNH Receives $4.8 Million to Support Mental Health in People with Intellectual Disabilities

DURHAM, N.H.— A new funding award for the University of New Hampshire’s Institute on Disability (IOD) aims to improve mental health outcomes for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD) who can have limited cognitive functioning and skills, such as communication, social and self-care skills. The $4.86 million award, from the Patient-Centered Outcomes Research Institute (PCORI), will fund a study to evaluate telehealth as a method of delivering preventive mental health treatments.
Nashville, TNtn.gov

Press Release: DIDD Launches Teams to Support Mental Health Needs of People with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities

DIDD Launches Teams to Support Mental Health Needs of People with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities. Five Tennessee START Assessment and Stabilization Teams positioned across the state for crisis response and clinical consultation and support. NASHVILLE—The Department of Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities (DIDD) has launched five teams statewide to expand support...
Industryreviewjournal.com

COMMENTARY: Vaccine distribution and intellectual property

The COVID-19 virus was a huge blow to the world with sickness, death and lockdowns. The United States was the first to develop safe and effective vaccines. It was the investment made into our biotech industry that made this happen. This might be undone, however, by an act of goodwill...
Health ServicesHolland Sentinel

My Take: Home and community-based care supports us all

Every day, millions of workers enter people's homes to provide care to those with disabilities and the elderly. These "direct-care" workers assist individuals with bathing and dressing, cooking and eating, taking medication, and getting exercise. For the people they help, they are lifelines to health, independent living, and economic stability.
U.S. PoliticsCNET

Will a 4th stimulus check be approved in 2021? Here's the latest

Plenty of public support for a fourth stimulus payment remains as many Americans continue to struggle financially while the delta variant surges. But at this time, the House and Senate are occupied with the $1 trillion infrastructure bill and the $3.5 trillion federal budget package, leaving another check off the 2021 shortlist of things to be approved. But there's still relief aid on the table this year and next, especially for parents.
Pharmaceuticalsdeseret.com

Moderna reveals how long its vaccine really protects people

Moderna has released some new findings of its coronavirus vaccine, saying that the vaccine’s protection does not wane after six months, the company said in a statement. Moderna said its COVID-19 vaccine does not lose effectiveness after six months of protection. The vaccine developer said it will seek full approval...
Income Taxhngn.com

New $1.400 Stimulus Checks: Who Are Eligible to Receive the Payments?

The American Rescue Plan distributed hundreds of millions of dollars to residents in the United States who suffered through the coronavirus pandemic's economic effects and gave away $1,400 stimulus checks to eligible families, but how do you know if you can receive the same payments?. The stimulus payments also gave...
Posted by
The Independent

My family and I all have Covid. We’re fully vaccinated. It’s clear we need another lockdown

I remember the day I received my first shot of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccination. It was April 1, and I went with my mother, who was also receiving her first dose. At the time, we had to drive forty-five minutes one way to reach the closest vaccination site at an old regional airport in Jasper, Alabama.Queued up in my car to get the shot, I was panicking because I was certain that I was going to be denied: I didn’t have health insurance and I still had an out-of-state driver’s license. But none of that seemed to matter that cool...

Comments / 0

Community Policy