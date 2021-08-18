Collapse of intellectual disability system

Once again, the coronavirus has reared its ugly head, mutating, and beginning a deep dive into the willingly unvaccinated and those too young to obtain the vaccine. And again, we find ourselves depending on frontline workers to keep the rest of us safe by showing up for work, protecting our food and supply chains, and caring for those with disabilities, the elderly, and other vulnerable among us. Those heroes rise to the occasion – day in and day out – despite subsisting on wages that qualify them for food stamps, Section 8 Housing assistance, or Medicaid substituting for unaffordable health insurance.