Original AC/DC Singer DAVE EVANS Releases New Single 'Who's Gonna Rock Me?'

By Blabbermouth
BLABBERMOUTH.NET
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOriginal AC/DC singer Dave Evans has released a new single, "Who's Gonna Rock Me?" via Chrystal Records. The 68-year-old Australian-born musician is joined on the track by Bad Boy Troy on guitar, Gary Partin on guitar and bass, Wasim Balzaar on drums, and Martin Gilardi on keyboards and rhythm guitar.

