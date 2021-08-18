Cancel
Texans QB Deshaun Watson's attorney to give briefing on lawsuits

ABC13 Houston
ABC13 Houston
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33DjXr_0bV4x9tZ00 Houston attorney Rusty Hardin is scheduled to speak Wednesday about the ongoing legal battles involving Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson who faces multiple sexual assault and harassment allegations in civil lawsuits.

Harden is expected to address attempts to "ruin Deshaun Watson in order to force a settlement of his civil cases."

The video above is from previous reporting.

The briefing, set for 10 a.m. will be streamed in the video player above.

In their lawsuits, 22 women accuse Watson of exposing himself, touching them with his penis or kissing them against their will during massage appointments. At least one woman alleges Watson forced her to perform oral sex.

RELATED: Deshaun Watson's sex assault cases highlight concerns amid #MeToo

Watson and his lawyers have denied the accusations. His lawyers have said "some sexual activity" happened during some of the appointments, but that he never coerced anyone. And they presented 18 other female massage therapists who said Watson never acted inappropriately when they worked with him.

Houston police are investigating some of the accusations, and the NFL has launched its own probe.

SEE ALSO: Breaking down the legal strategy in the Deshaun Watson case

Watson's attorneys have called the lawsuits a "money grab" and fired back that all 22 women who have filed suit are lying, a strategy some experts and advocates say relies on long-used tropes designed to minimize such accusations. A lawyer for Watson's accusers said some of them have faced criticism and even death threats, highlighting how sexual abuse cases - whether civil or criminal - still get pushback even four years into the #MeToo movement and remain difficult to prove in the legal system.

Rusty Hardin, Watson's lead attorney, told the Associated Press earlier this month that he believes that concern about sexual assault is "long overdue," and he condemned the attacks and threats against his client's accusers. But he also pushed back against claims that he's being insensitive, acknowledging the nature of his job in the legal realm puts him in a precarious position amid a societal sea change.

Tony Buzbee, the attorney representing the 22 women who are suing Watson, has said the litigation is not about money but "female empowerment" and stopping sexual assault.

Buzbee and Hardin have said no settlement was pending and both were preparing for trial, the first of which might not be for another year. Hardin said if there were any settlements, he would insist they be public to avoid the appearance that Watson was "buying silence, because we're not."

Watson's future with the Texans remains unclear, as do questions of how much the allegations will affect that future. Watson reported to the Texans training camp last month to avoid being fined. He asked to be traded before the lawsuits were filed, and he still wants to play for another team. The NFL has yet to interview Watson, Hardin said.

MORE: Women angered by questions from NFL investigators during Deshaun Watson inquiry

ESPN and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

