Kato Public Charter School Not Requiring Masks

By Ashley Hanley
hot967.fm
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the recent District 77 mask mandate, those at Kato Public Charter School would like to clear up any confusion, Kato Public Charter school is not mandating masks in their school buildings. Even though Kato Public Charter School follows district 77 calendar and busing, they are NOT a part of District 77. Their students and staff will have the choice if they would like to wear a mask. The district guidelines will be followed on district 77 busing but Kato Public Charter School is following CDC guidelines and letting students, parents and staff make the choice.

