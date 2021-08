Aug. 25—As the new WNIT documentary about the St. Joe River's history premieres this weekend in area parks, libraries and museums, one portal on the river's health remains dark: the overhead "Eagle Cam" at St. Patrick's County Park. So, to tide us over until the University of Notre Dame replaces the broken camera later this fall (even with a microphone to hear the birds), how about a look at what bald eagles eat while they are raising their newly hatched brood?