Greenville Federal Credit Union Honors Two Emerging Teachers of the Year
Two outstanding second- or third-year teachers have been recognized as 2021-22 Emerging Teachers of the Year. They are Matt DeHart, fifth grade teacher at Heritage Elementary School, and Caroline Black, 7th Grade English Language Arts Teacher at Northwood Middle School. They were presented with awards and prizes by Superintendent Dr. Burke Royster during a special Teacher of the Year breakfast.www.greenville.com
