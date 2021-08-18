Neighbors in Ocean County town concerned over boys religious HS opening without proper permits

" Some neighbors in Brick Township are concerned after a boys religious high school opened without proper permits. The operators of the religious school received a violation notice for failing to submit a site plan on the former synagogue turned religious school. Neighbors say they just want compliance. “We live in a town that has rules and laws and we are just asking if you want to be a good neighbor, we are asking that you comply, we are looking for compliance,” says Joe Orth.Orth lives a few doors away from the complex, once known as Temple Beth Or. Earlier this year, the synagogue closed due to dropping congregation numbers, but last week, school buses arrived, dropping off young men and boys every morning. The town confirms the property now operates as a religious boys high school. Dozens of young men were seen walking or getting dropped off once again this morning. The school now operates in violation with township code because the owner of the property, David Gluck, did not submit an application for a site plan. As of Monday, the owner now receives daily fines up to $2,000 a day for noncompliance. If the school is still operating by Aug. 23 without a site plan, without a planning board hearing, the next step will be court.reached out to the attorney representing the property owner, but has not been able to make contact. The township business administrator says they are attempting to set up meetings with the planning department and the school. As of today, the school remains non-compliant. "