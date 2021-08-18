Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

Legacy Launch Pad Publishing Releases Memoir Connecting Family, Business and Faith

By Legacy Launch Pad Publishing
Marion Chronicle-Tribune
 7 days ago

LOS ANGELES, Calif., Aug. 18, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Legacy Launch Pad Publishing is releasing the first book by MH Equipment CEO John Wieland. Wieland is the CEO of MH Equipment, a Peoria, Illinois-based material handling company. In the 27 years that Weiland has served as CEO, MH has grown from a small, virtually bankrupt company with three branches and 50 employees to a thriving one with over 900 employees and over 30 branches.

www.chronicle-tribune.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Launch Pad#Faith#Mh Equipment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Economy
Related
Books & LiteratureMarion Chronicle-Tribune

‘Beyond the Wheat Field – The Life-After-Life of Steve Jobs’ – A Compilation of After Life Communications with a Tech Icon

DENVER, Colo., Aug. 24, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Tech alchemist, showman, and visionary Steve Jobs set the world on fire with his insight and involvement with some of the world’s greatest advancements in personal computer technology. A new book by Katherine Talley and Joy Lawrance recounts spiritual dialogues that Talley has had with Jobs since his passing.
Businessbizjournals

Social dating brands platform names non-executive board chair

The parent company of social dating brands including SilverSingles and Christian Mingle has named former Fisher Communications CEO Colleen Brown as the non-executive chair of its board of directors. Spark Networks SE (NYSE: LOV), based in Berlin with offices in New York and Utah, also encompasses Zoosk, EliteSingles, Jdate, and...
Public Safetylawofficer.com

Liquor company CEO allegedly takes deadly acid-plunge at Citi Field

NEW YORK — A liquor company CEO Ian Matthew Crystal has been identified as the man who was reportedly high on acid when he plunged to his death at Citi Field, police said. Crystal, 46, died Friday after plummeting 30 to 50 feet during intermission at the Dead & Company show, an NYPD spokesman confirmed Monday.
Louisville, KYwymt.com

Texas Roadhouse releases memoir of late founder Kent Taylor

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The story of Louisville-based restaurant chain Texas Roadhouse’s late founder, Kent Taylor, has been compiled in a new book released Tuesday. Titled “Made From Scratch: The Legendary Success Story of Texas Roadhouse,” the book is a personal memoir written by Taylor explaining his story in creating the well-known steakhouse chain.
TV Showstvtechnology.com

Report: ViacomCBS Plans to Sell CBS Studio Center Complex

LOS ANGELES—At a time when streaming services have been ramping up production and boosting prices for studio properties, ViacomCBS Inc. has hired a brokerage firm to sell the CBS Studio Center, according to Bloomberg. ViacomCBS has announced a strategy of selling off real estate and non-core assets, most recently selling...
Businessboxofficepro.com

Daniel Hahn Joins NCM as Senior VP, East Coast Sales

Daniel Hahn is joining cinema advertising network National CineMedia (NCM) as senior vice president, East Coast sales, effective September 1. The news was announced today. Based in New York, Hahn will be responsible for sales strategy and revenue growth for NCM’s on-screen and integrated advertising offerings. He joins the company from Adobe, where he led sales for Ad Cloud TV, a software suite providing advertising agencies and brands the tools to develop and measure data-driven linear TV, household addressable TV, connected TV (CTV), over-the-top (OTT) and cross-screen investments. Prior to that, he worked for 16 years in a variety of leadership roles across Discovery’s portfolio of networks and digital platforms. He was an agency media buyer earlier in his career, serving in roles at Zenith and The Media Edge.
Public HealthCollider

Walt Disney World Will Require Unionized Employees to Be Vaccinated

Walt Disney World took another step into ensuring all its staff gets vaccinated by reaching an agreement with the Service Trades Council Union, the largest union associated with Disney. Last month, Walt Disney World had already announced vaccination would be mandatory for all salaried and non-union U.S. employees. Now, the deal with the STCU will help Walt Disney World regulate over 30.000 Disney cast members filiated with the union.
MarketsMarion Chronicle-Tribune

Nomis Solutions Introduces Margin Setter Dashboard, Adjusts Mortgage Rate Data Refresh Frequency in Latest Product Update

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Aug. 25, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Nomis Solutions (Nomis), a global, industry-leading pricing and profitability management solutions provider, recently introduced several product enhancements to its mortgage technology solution, further enhancing the market intelligence and actionable pricing capabilities available to its mortgage lending clients. Updated data frequency and enhanced coverage further expand users’ view into the granular pricing intel needed to compete more effectively in local markets, and brand-new Margin Setter functionality enables users to better maintain a strategic and competitive market position, despite a constantly shifting landscape.
Real EstateInman.com

Million Dollar Listing LA's Josh Flagg hops over to Douglas Elliman

Josh Flagg, who has sold real estate for decades and stars on Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles, is hopping over to Douglas Elliman. A longtime top-producing agent at Rodeo Realty and longtime MDLLA cast member, Flagg has been part of the show since its second season in 2008. The show later expanded into spinoffs in New York, San Francisco and Miami, and the 13th season of the OG Million Dollar Listing franchise is set to premiere on Sept. 2.
Charlotte, NCMarion Chronicle-Tribune

The secret bias hidden in mortgage-approval algorithms

The new four-bedroom house in Charlotte, North Carolina, was Crystal Marie and Eskias McDaniels’ personal American dream, the reason they had moved to this Southern town from pricey Los Angeles a few years ago. A lush, long lawn, 2,700 square feet of living space, a neighborhood pool and playground for...
Phoenix, AZazbigmedia.com

Most Admired Companies of 2021: American Express

AZ Business magazine and BestCompaniesAZ present the Most Admired Companies program each year with the goal of recognizing organizations that excel in these six key areas: Customer opinion; diversity, equity, and inclusion; innovation; leadership excellence; social responsibility; and workplace culture. One of Arizona’s Most Admired Companies for 2021 is American Express.
Public Healthwdwmagic.com

Actors' Equity Association joins the Service Trades Council Union in reaching an agreement with Walt Disney World for mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations for its members

Walt Disney Parks and Resorts has reached an agreement with the Actors' Equity Association to implement mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations for performers. Following the agreement reached with the Service Trades Council Union earlier this week, all Equity Cast Members at Walt Disney World will need to be fully vaccinated by October 22, 2021.
Economyfloridanewswire.com

Olea Kiosks, Inc. Delivers Height Adjustable Austin Kiosk for Healthcare

LOS ANGELES, Calif., Aug 24, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Olea Kiosks®, Inc., a visionary provider of innovative self-service kiosk solutions, today announced the addition of its height adjustable base for the Austin series kiosk. This new addition is available for ordering now. Aimed at healthcare, this unit delivers full ADA...
San Francisco, CAroutesonline.com

American Airlines, LEVEL resume codeshare flights

American Airlines has resumed its codeshare partnership with LEVEL, the long-haul low-cost airline owned by International Airlines Group. The reestablishment of the codeshare will see American market LEVEL’s flights between Barcelona (BCN) and the US through its sales channels. The airlines first began the partnership in June 2017. “Being able...
EconomyCredit Union Times

Credit Union Spaces Reflect a World in Flux

Well before the world changed in March 2020, Navy Federal Credit Union had plans in motion to implement increased agility into its branch designs. The nation’s largest credit union, which has $149 billion in assets and approximately 10.7 million members, created a new design concept called SERVE (Scalable, Efficient, Repeatable, Versatile, Enhanced). The identifying features of the SERVE branch would include teller pods instead of windows; modular furnishings that could be quickly moved or reconfigured; closed offices for private member interactions with movable glass walls; a station manned with a greeter who could direct members to the appropriate area of the branch; and less wasted space overall.
TV Showstalesbuzz.com

ViacomCBS puts historic CBS Studios lot up for sale

ViacomCBS is putting its historic CBS Studio Center lot in Studio City on the block. CBS’s 38-acre campus on Radford Avenue, dubbed the “Radford Lot,” has been home over the years to such popular TV shows as “Seinfeld,” “Gilligan’s Island,” “The Mary Tyler Moore Show,” “The Bob Newhart Show,” “Gunsmoke” and “Big Brother.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy