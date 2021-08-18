Cancel
The Latest: Germany says window for Afghan airlifts limited

By The Associated Press
Marion Chronicle-Tribune
 7 days ago

BERLIN — German Chancellor Angela Merkel spoke by phone on Wednesday with U.S. President Joe Biden about the situation in Afghanistan, her office said. During the call, Merkel stressed the importance of enabling as many Afghans as possible who supported German military and civilian efforts in the country to leave. The two leaders “agreed to fly out as many people in need of protection as possible,” her office said.

