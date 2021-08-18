Mary Rose (Revord) Foster, 92

Our beloved matriarch passed into eternal rest on Aug. 10, 2021, after suffering a head injury in a fall on her 92nd birthday. Mom was born on Aug. 2, 1929, in either Fifth or Eighth Point, Mont., depending on if you trust her memory or actual birth certificate, to Joseph and Vera (Baker) Revord. The family moved to Craigmont, Idaho when she was a small child and later to Moscow, Idaho. After graduating from Moscow High School in 1947, she went on to study nursing at St. Joseph’s in Lewiston, Idaho.