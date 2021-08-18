Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Grangeville, ID

Joe Thompson, 92

By October 17, 1928 - August 12, 2021
idahocountyfreepress.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoe Thompson, 92, longtime resident of Grangeville, Idaho, died Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, at his home, due to kidney failure. He was born Oct. 17, 1928, in White Bird, Idaho. Joe was a truck driver most all of his life. He had probably forgotten more than most drivers will ever know. He drove log truck for Brown Logging in Coram, Mont, for a number of years. He then moved to White Bird and drove for IdaPine Mills hauling logs off Rice Creek down to the tramway at the Salmon River. Joe also drove for Baker Truck Service for 13 years driving tanker, flatbed, chip trailer, cattle trailer and lowboy. He also worked for Prairie Land & Timber for 14 years as a lowboy driver. Following his time at Prairie Land & Timber he became a foreman for the Grangeville Highway District for five years. He eventually retired, but then got the urge to drive again, so he worked for Bell Equipment until the age of 82.

www.idahocountyfreepress.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
White Bird, ID
Grangeville, ID
Obituaries
Idaho State
Idaho Obituaries
City
Grangeville, ID
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ashley
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brown Logging#Idapine Mills#Baker Truck Service#Prairie Land Timber#Bell Equipment#Blackmer Funeral Home
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Related
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Delta Air Lines to add $200 monthly health insurance charge for unvaccinated staff

CHICAGO, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Delta Air Lines (DAL.N) on Wednesday said employees will have to pay $200 more every month for their company-sponsored healthcare plan if they choose to not vaccinate against COVID-19. The move to add a surcharge to health insurance contributions is the latest tactic by corporate America to push employees to get the shots to fight the pandemic.
TennisPosted by
NBC News

Serena Williams pulls out of U.S. Open due to injury

Serena Williams will not play in the U.S. Open because of an injury, she said Wednesday. "After careful consideration and following the advice of my doctors and medical team, I have decided to withdraw from the US Open to allow my body to heal completely from a torn hamstring," Williams told her 13.5 million followers on Instagram.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
The Associated Press

Herschel Walker begins Georgia GOP Senate bid amid unknowns

ATLANTA (AP) — Herschel Walker said he “can’t sit on the sidelines anymore” as he joined the Republican U.S. Senate race in Georgia. He’s running with some definite advantages — including his football fame and the support of former President Donald Trump — but also with a lot of unknowns in his effort to beat Democrat Sen. Raphael Warnock in 2022.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

House panel probing Jan. 6 attack seeks Trump records

The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol is seeking a trove of documents and communications from the Trump administration, giving the White House record keepers and other agencies two weeks to turn over information on a lengthy list of prominent people in the former president’s orbit.

Comments / 0

Community Policy