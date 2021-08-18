Joe Thompson, 92, longtime resident of Grangeville, Idaho, died Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, at his home, due to kidney failure. He was born Oct. 17, 1928, in White Bird, Idaho. Joe was a truck driver most all of his life. He had probably forgotten more than most drivers will ever know. He drove log truck for Brown Logging in Coram, Mont, for a number of years. He then moved to White Bird and drove for IdaPine Mills hauling logs off Rice Creek down to the tramway at the Salmon River. Joe also drove for Baker Truck Service for 13 years driving tanker, flatbed, chip trailer, cattle trailer and lowboy. He also worked for Prairie Land & Timber for 14 years as a lowboy driver. Following his time at Prairie Land & Timber he became a foreman for the Grangeville Highway District for five years. He eventually retired, but then got the urge to drive again, so he worked for Bell Equipment until the age of 82.