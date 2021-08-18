Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

LETTER: Urges Crapo to support legislation

idahocountyfreepress.com
 7 days ago

Whether with fossil fuels like natural gas and coal, or cleaner sources of energy like biomass, nuclear, solar or wind, Idaho is a state that keeps the lights on and businesses running with an all-the-above approach. Energy experts in government and private industry, like myself, agree this is the best strategy for providing Idahoans with the reliable and affordable energy we need to sustain and improve our way of life.

www.idahocountyfreepress.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Idaho State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Idahoans#The White House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
White House
Related
Congress & Courtskiwaradio.com

EPA is hearing from farmers on proposed WOTUS return

IARN — When United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Michael Regan was in his confirmation hearings before the United States Senate, he was asked directly if he had any intentions of bringing back the controversial Obama-era Waters of the United States Rule (WOTUS). Agriculture groups had felt that they had been left out of any meaningful discussions of that rule and that it was going too far in its jurisdiction of what could be considered a “navigable waterway.” They weren’t so much arguing about the fact that water quality was imperative, it is just that no interstate commerce happens on a mud puddle in your yard.
Wausau, WIPosted by
WausauPilot

Your letters: Reader argues to adopt nonpartisan method of legislative redistricting

The time for Wisconsin to adopt a nonpartisan method of legislative redistricting has come. Every 10 years, following the U.S. census, the state legislature must draw new legislative district lines. That time has come again. Rather than allowing politicians to draw those lines to favor their political party, we have the chance to join other states, like Iowa, and adopt legislation for a non-partisan commission method of redistricting. The time is now to demand that your legislators support Senate Bill 389 and Assembly Bill 395, which would establish nonpartisan redistricting.
Clarkston, MIclarkstonnews.com

Letter to the Editor: Supporting trustee for supervisor

After reading about Patrick Kittle’s resignation as township supervisor in the July 14, 2021 edition of The Clarkston News, I immediately thought about Jose Aliaga as being an excellent choice to be appointed. I helped Jose Aliaga with his campaign last November when he ran for re-election as a township...
Anchorage Daily News

Letter: Legislators’ PFD attitudes are revealing

Thank you to Sen. Robert Myers (“We need to settle PFD question first,” Aug. 13) for clarifying not only how some Republicans see the Permanent Fund dividend, but also their view on the budget, and on government itself. Who owns the oil, he asks, the state or the people? It’s us, he answers, and we need to move forward as individuals, enshrine ownership of the fund in our constitution, and not rely on the government to look out for us and make our decisions.
Immigrationyoursun.com

LETTER: Nation supports path to citizenship for Dreamers

We all hoped the worst of the pandemic was behind us, but the Delta variant is here, wreaking havoc, and once again Dreamers are heroically serving in essential roles here and all across the country. They are our doctors, nurses, home caregivers, teachers, and farm workers. Immigrants are essential to our care infrastructure. They have not given up on us throughout the entire pandemic and we should not give up on them.
Congress & Courtshintonrecord.com

Lucas Urges Support of Rural Veterans

OKLAHOMA – Last week, Congressman Frank Lucas (OK-03) joined Congressman Ronny Jackson (TX-13) and 79 of his colleagues in the U.S. House of Representatives in sending a bipartisan letter to the Secretary of Veterans Affairs, Denis McDonough, urging him to prioritize care for rural veterans. Historically, veterans in rural areas have faced challenges with accessing quality care because many of…
Chicago, ILPosted by
RiverBender.com

Gov. Pritzker Signs Package Of Legislation Supporting Domestic Violence Survivors

CHICAGO — Joined by state lawmakers and survivors of domestic violence, today Governor JB Pritzker signed seven pieces of legislation into law to address domestic violence and remove some of the obstacles survivors face. “Every difficult choice and obstacle we eliminate for victims of domestic violence unlocks an opportunity for them to prioritize their safety,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “While our work to make Illinois a safer and more compassionate state for survivors Continue Reading
Congress & CourtsABQJournal

New Mexico and the federal infrastructure bill: FAQs

A: The U.S. Senate passed a $1.2 trillion Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act on Aug. 10 that, if passed by the U.S. House of Representatives, would represent the largest national effort to modernize the country’s infrastructure in decades. Most of the money comes from reauthorizing previously approved spending on existing public works programs and redirecting unspent pandemic relief money. But it also calls for about $550 billion in new spending on everything from roads, bridges and water projects to electric grid modernization, broadband development, climate change resilience and environmental remediation. It’s considered the first step in President Joe Biden’s plan to modernize national infrastructure to better compete in the global economy. At its core is a “clean energy revolution” that could fundamentally transform the country’s electric grid, the transportation system, industrial production and commercial and residential consumption away from fossil fuels to combat climate change, potentially creating a non-carbon economy in the U.S. by midcentury.
PoliticsUnion Leader

Letter: Sununu was wise to veto poorly conceived legislation

To the Editor: Great kudos to Gov. Chris Sununu for his wise vetoes of Senate Bill 141 and House Biill 344. These acts shifted to FBI-NICS screeners the background checks on handguns and other firearms, as well as rifles and shotguns. A Department of Safety (DoS) worker had long over-complicated...
Health Serviceswmay.com

Ambulance Association Urges Action On Legislation Addressing EMS Funding

A first responder group is warning that people needing medical aid could be waiting longer unless Governor JB Pritzker acts quickly on legislation to address EMS funding. The bill would shift payments for ambulance use by Medicaid patients to the fee-for-service program instead of putting them in the hands of managed care organizations.
U.S. Politicstucson.com

Letter: Infrastructure Broadband Legislation

The infrastructure plan includes a $65 billion investment in broadband that the White House says will 'deliver reliable, affordable, high-speed internet to every household.'. Since mid-2019 Elon Musk’s SpaceX has been launching ultra high speed broadband satellites to provide service for every American. This infrastructure will be completed before any new taxpayer dollar could ever be spent, so let’s be clear, there is no physical infrastructure left to fund.
PoliticsEast Oregonian

Letter: Brown's support of Simpson plan is misplaced

It’s encouraging to read Gov. Brown’s continued support for removing the lower Snake River dams. These dams have caused profound harm to salmon populations in the Columbia River Basin and the Southern Resident orcas that depend on them to survive. But it’s as if Brown forgets that for decades, lawmakers...
Delaware StateRappahannock News

Letter: Del. Webert fails to evaluate legislation on merits

Letters to the editor reflect the opinion of the writer(s), not the Rapp News. Comment below or by writing a letter to the editor: editor@rappnews.com. This week the Virginia legislature passed the 2021 budget to spend the proceeds of the American Rescue Plan (HB 7001). This budget provides funding for salary raises for law enforcement officers, replenishes the unemployment fund, increases funding for college education and mental health services, supports access to high speed internet for all Virginians by 2024 and other projects improving the quality of life for all Virginians. With all this, it still ends up with a budget surplus.
HealthNew Castle News

LETTER BY JOHN PETERSON: Support organizations that support local pharmacists

For those living in rural areas, local, independent pharmacies are our first point of contact in the healthcare system. They are not only the closest to us, with larger hospitals located closer to cities and metro areas, they are a part of our community and provide trusted healthcare information, helping to improve health outcomes immensely.
San Clemente, CAdanapointtimes.com

Letter to the Editor: Support for Carbon Fee and Dividend

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the DP Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
Santa Cruz County, CASanta Cruz Sentinel

Letter | Tell Congress to support pathway to citizenship

As we know, living in Santa Cruz County, Dreamers and immigrants are the backbone of our community. They have been much more impacted by the ravages of the pandemic; essential persons such as farm workers, home care workers, delivery persons, nurses, doctors, first responders, teachers have worked tirelessly to serve and support our community. Now we need to do everything we can to support a pathway to citizenship for these essential community members.
Lenawee County, MIDaily Telegram

Reps. Bronna Kahle, Sarah Lightner support voting legislation

LANSING — Lenawee County's state representatives this week voted in favor of legislation to prevent potential hacking of voting machines and prohibit some groups from accessing the state's voter rolls. The bills passed with broad, bipartisan support. “Every Michigan voter should have confidence that our election process is fair, free...
Concord, NHThe Derry News

New state legislation earns support from local lawmakers

CONCORD — The New Hampshire Senate has released information on legislation signed into law that deals with houses of worship, state police tow truck issues, and safety efforts to the state's student athletes. The following was released from the Senate:. Sen. Sharon Carson (R-Londonderry) and a member of the Governor's...

Comments / 0

Community Policy