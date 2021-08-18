Hyaluronic Acid Based Dermal Fillers Market Industry Analysis, Applications, Size, Share, Growth and COVID-19 Pandemic Presenting Future Opportunities Forecast 2021-2027

The global gelatin market is expected to witness a boost, owing to its versatile nature and wide range of applications in various fields. Gelatin is a rich source of protein, which is a major reason that is contributing to the increased application of gelatin in dietary and nutritional supplements, leading to a hike in the demand for gelatin in the market. Gelatin is used as a texturizing and gelling agent in the food industry. Owing to the reason that gelatin is free from any preservative or additive, it is one of the preferences when it comes to choosing ingredients for food items, which is fuelling the demand for gelatin in the market. An increasing health-conscious population also contributes to the surge in the demand for gelatin, due to its high protein content and absence of any preservatives.