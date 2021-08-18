LETTER: Senators Crapo, Risch should support cultured-meat research

(Washington, DC) — US Senator Chuck Grassley says Congress likely cannot ban private companies from requiring COVID-19 vaccinations among employees. Grassley cites the lawsuit challenging a vaccine mandate for staff at a Houston hospital that was dismissed in June. The federal judge said the hospital was making “a choice to keep staff, patients and their families safer.” The Iowa Republican told reporters, “I imagine you’re going to have more employers, both hospital as well as other private employers, mandate it now that FDA has given permanent approval to some of the vaccines.” Grassley says he’d oppose any bill that includes a COVID vaccine mandate. The 87-year-old tested positive last November and has since been vaccinated. Grassley says the shot is “the only way we’ll beat the virus and get back our way of life.”