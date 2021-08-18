Cancel
LETTER: Senators Crapo, Risch should support cultured-meat research

idahocountyfreepress.com
 7 days ago

I imagine Senators Mike Crapo and James Risch, like most people, want to leave a legacy of some kind. They can do this by supporting federal funding for open-access cultured-meat research. For those who don’t know, cultured meat is grown from cells, without slaughter. What better legacy could there be...

www.idahocountyfreepress.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Crapo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cultured Meat#Animals
