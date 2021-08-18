Cancel
Politics

LETTER: Keep the great letters coming

idahocountyfreepress.com
 7 days ago

In the past two weeks, there have been some excellent letters to the editor regarding the current state of affairs our country, the United States of America, is in and where we are headed if we don’t wake up. Thank you, Buck Weckman (A Boston Tea Party Movement), thank you Jake Wren (Following Piped Piper of Marxist Destruction), Cherylyn Kerley (Vet Candidates) and a few others. Please keep writing so people do not forget what a glorious country we have and the beautiful freedoms that we are on the verge of losing.

