LETTER: Keep the great letters coming

When will we learn? We cannot force democracy onto people at the point of a gun — Vietnam, our adventures in South America and other countries and now Afghanistan. Because of the 2,977 people killed and more than 6,000 wounded in the United States on 9/11 by 16 nonaligned terrorists, we violated other countries’ sovereignty, invading some, deposing leaders and occupying them. In Afghanistan alone, about 71,000 civilians have been killed. What right did we have to do this? To fight terrorism far from our shores? To keep this country safe?