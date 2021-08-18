Cancel
Grangeville, ID

Ken Nevel, 85

By November 25, 1935 - August 11, 2021
idahocountyfreepress.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKen Nevel of Grangeville, Idaho, died Aug. 11, 2021, at his home after a short, but courageous battle with cancer. Ken is survived by his wife, Wanda (Smith) Nevel, of Grangeville; sons, Kevin Nevel of Ventura, Calif, and Eric (Veronica) Nevel of Anderson, S.C.; daughters, Tracy (Matt) Evans of Miamisburg, Ohio, and Nikole Pearson (Jay Wilhite) of West Hollywood, Calif; nine grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. His parents, brother James Nevel, sister Lucretia (Nevel) Fisher, and ex-wife, Carol (Dickey) Nevel preceded him in death.

www.idahocountyfreepress.com

