Obituaries

Frances Ellen Matthews

lincolnjournal.com
 8 days ago

Louisa, KYq95fm.net

Ellen Marie Pack

Ellen Marie Pack, 88, of Louisa, KY passed away Monday, August 23, 2021 at The Jordan Center. Mrs. Pack was born January 5, 1933 in Charley, Kentucky to the late Harrison and Myrta Colvin Moore. Funeral services will be conducted at 2pm on Friday, August 27, 2021 at Wilson Funeral...
Mount Pleasant, IAkilj.com

Ellen L. Donnolly

Ellen L. Donnolly, 96, of Mt. Pleasant passed away on Friday, July 30, 2021, at the Park Place Elder Living Center in Mt. Pleasant. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Tuesday, August 17, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. at the First Baptist Church in Mt. Pleasant with Rev. Steve English and Rev. Charles Comfort officiating. Ellen has donated her body to the University Of Iowa Carver College Of Medicine. A private burial will be held in the Forest Home Cemetery in Mt. Pleasant at a later date. Memorials may be directed to First Baptist Church of Mt. Pleasant or to Green Lake Conference Center at Green Lake, Wisconsin, financial gifts to Green Lake help maintain and improve the facilities, provide programming, and fund scholarships that enable hundreds of pastors, lay persons, youth and adults to come for conferences who would otherwise not have been able to attend in her memory.
Nash, TXtxktoday.com

Ellen Sherman

Ellen Ann Sherman, 84, of Nash, TX went to be with the Lord on August 14, 2021. Ellen was born May 18, 1937 to Louis and Mary (Daly) Bird in Cresco, IA. She was retired from State Farm Insurance. Ellen is survived by her husband and forever love, James of...
Upland, INMarion Chronicle-Tribune

Lasara Ellen “Sally” Huffman

Lasara Ellen “Sally” Huffman (Pierce) departed the earth suddenly on Aug 22, 2021, to live in Heavenly Glory with Jesus and her loved ones. She would want you to know that her work here is done. She received a call, an offer she could not refuse, for an appointment from which she will not be returning. This call comes with a huge benefit, a reunion with family and friends she has not seen in a long time. She was 84 years young at her passing, so she knows a lot of people in Heaven.
ObituariesHudson Star-Observer

Margaret “Maggie” Harris

Maggie P Harris was born to a very young, sixteen year old mother, whom herself had married young to escape an abusive home. She was born in June 30, 1961 in the town of Danbury, Connecticut, where she spent the first part of her childhood. However, by the age of one she contracted polio, an illness that she survived, but it tragically left her with little use of right leg. As a result she required a brace to walk for the rest of her life. In spite of this she enjoyed playing various sports growing up, and was known for being a tom-boy. When she learned to drive she refused to park in handicap spaces, and would often shoot a little side-eye at anyone who was not overtly disabled that she spotted parking in one.

