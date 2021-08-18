Frances Ellen Matthews

Ellen L. Donnolly, 96, of Mt. Pleasant passed away on Friday, July 30, 2021, at the Park Place Elder Living Center in Mt. Pleasant. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Tuesday, August 17, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. at the First Baptist Church in Mt. Pleasant with Rev. Steve English and Rev. Charles Comfort officiating. Ellen has donated her body to the University Of Iowa Carver College Of Medicine. A private burial will be held in the Forest Home Cemetery in Mt. Pleasant at a later date. Memorials may be directed to First Baptist Church of Mt. Pleasant or to Green Lake Conference Center at Green Lake, Wisconsin, financial gifts to Green Lake help maintain and improve the facilities, provide programming, and fund scholarships that enable hundreds of pastors, lay persons, youth and adults to come for conferences who would otherwise not have been able to attend in her memory.
Comments / 0