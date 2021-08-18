Cancel
Green Bay, WI

USDA increase foodshare benefits in the state, while the potential for a ‘food cliff’ nears

By Brittany Schmidt
WEAU-TV 13
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A federally funded program that hasn’t considered inflation since the 1970s is finally getting a reboot, and that means more money for Wisconsin’s Foodshare Program. One local organization that helps fight hunger in our area said this is a great first step, but they’re also...

Agriculturewinsightgrocerybusiness.com

SNAP Benefits to Increase Oct. 1

SNAP benefits will increase by an average of $36.24 per beneficiary per month, or $1.19 per day, starting Oct. 1, the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced. The update follows the department's review of its Thrifty Food Plan, developed in 1975 and used as the basis for calculating food assistance. The farm bill that passed Congress in 2018 called for the USDA to review the now-45-year-old plan, and President Joe Biden made the review a priority during his first week in office, calling for the Thrifty Food Plan to be revised to "better reflect the true cost of a basic healthy diet."
Columbia, SCTimes and Democrat

Emergency SNAP supplements extended

COLUMBIA – Gov. Henry McMaster and S.C. Department of Social Services Director Michael Leach have extended the deadline for federally-funded emergency supplements for lower income elderly, young and at-risk South Carolinians who participate in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. Since the state is no longer under a declared state of emergency, the supplements were set to expire on Aug. 1, 2021. South Carolinians who receive SNAP benefits (used for the purchase of household food) will continue receiving the monthly supplement through the end of the year.
AgriculturePosted by
AL.com

Food stamp benefits increasing by 25%: How much more will people receive?

The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced Monday a permanent increase in food stamp assistance, the first such change in 45 years and the largest in program history. Starting on Oct. 1, food stamps, officially known as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, will increase up to 25% above pre-pandemic levels. The increase will impact some 42 million SNAP beneficiaries.
Public Healthwgvunews.org

Another COVID boost in food assistance on the way

More than 700 thousand Michigan households will continue to receive an additional food assistance payment this month. The money will appear this week in Bridge card accounts. The additional federal benefit has been extended every month since it was first approved in April of last year to help address food insecurity during the COVID-19 crisis. It helps meet the nutritional needs of two out of every 10 Michigan children.
Milwaukee, WIFOX6Now.com Milwaukee

August power outage: FoodShare replacement benefits available

MILWAUKEE - Residents who receive FoodShare benefits could receive replacement benefits if food purchased with FoodShare was lost during power outages earlier this month. Families impacted by the power outages have until Aug. 31, to submit their Request for Replacement Benefits. The Replacement Benefit Request Form must be accompanied by a letter from WE Energies that confirms the power outage. Typically, these types of Replacement Benefits are available for only 10 days after a power outage, but the USDA has extended that deadline until Aug. 31. The Replacement Benefits and supporting letter from WE Energies can be submitted online, in person, via fax, or email. (NOTE: Given the extension of this timeline, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) will not be accepting any applications for Replacement Benefits submitted after Aug. 31, 2021).
Columbia, SCabccolumbia.com

State officials announce extension of emergency SNAP benefits

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Governor Henry McMaster and Department of Social Services Director Michael Leach announced that they extended the deadline for emergency supplements for the state’s elderly, young and at-risk population enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. SNAP benefits were set to expire on August 1 because South Carolina is no longer under a state of emergency.
Harlingen, TXbigcountryhomepage.com

Emergency SNAP benefits extended for August

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — The Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) is providing additional funding for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) food benefits for August. According to a press release from Governor Greg Abbott, the funding consists of approximately $267 million as the state continues its response to the...
Pennsylvania Stateabc27.com

Problems with P-EBT cards, benefits issued by state for Pa. families

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — One of the hidden hardships of the pandemic is that it has hit struggling families really hard. Many qualify for financial help when it comes to food, but several haven’t received it. A billion dollars in federally funded assistance is going to families of about a million kids in Pennsylvania who had to learn virtually, but there have been complaints from families who have not received their pandemic electronic benefit transfer benefits or P-EBT which comes in the form of a card in the mail for each child. The Department of Human Services says if you haven’t received your card or cards by July 15, you should contact them.
U.S. Politicsmarketplace.org

What a $30 monthly increase in food stamps means for recipients

People who receive food stamps will see a permanent increase beginning in October. The Joe Biden administration has approved the largest boost in benefits from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, formerly known as the Food Stamps program. Those benefits will rise more than 25% above pre-pandemic levels, from $121 to $157 a month for the average recipient.
Businesssouthseattleemerald.com

OPINION: SNAP Increase Is Overdue, Welcome News for Strapped Family Budgets

Starting Oct. 1, households that rely on SNAP, also known as food stamps, will see a welcome increase in their grocery budget of about $36 per person per month. Currently, the maximum monthly benefit for a family of four is just $680 per month. About 950,000 people in Washington — 1 out of every 8 residents — receive SNAP to cover their basic food expenses.
U.S. Politicsmeatpoultry.com

USDA to raise SNAP benefits 21% in October

WASHINGTON — The US Department of Agriculture (USDA) on Aug. 16 released a reevaluation of the Thrifty Food Plan, which since 1975 has been used to calculate Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits. Based on this reevaluation, the USDA said it would raise average SNAP benefits — excluding additional funds provided as part of pandemic relief — for fiscal year 2022 by about 21% compared with fiscal year 2019, the last full year before the onset of the pandemic. It would be the largest-ever increase in base SNAP benefit levels. The adjustment will take effect Oct. 1.
Agriculturecbs19news

SNAP recipients to see increase following USDA re-evaluation

WASHINGTON (CBS19 NEWS) -- People who get assistance through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will see an increase in their benefits in October. The U.S. Department of Agriculture released a re-evaluation of its Thrifty Food Plan on Monday. According to a release, this is used to calculate SNAP benefits, and...
U.S. Politicsmarketplace.org

How does increasing SNAP benefits help low-income families?

On Monday, the Joe Biden administration approved a plan to increase food aid by the largest margin in the history of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, also known as food stamps. In the new plan, the average monthly benefit rises 25%, or about $36, above the pre-pandemic rate of around $121 per person. Proponents believe the increase can reduce hunger and improve nutrition and health for up to 42 million Americans as it addresses the “pandemic surge” in food insecurity the country has seen.

