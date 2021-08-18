USDA increase foodshare benefits in the state, while the potential for a ‘food cliff’ nears

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — One of the hidden hardships of the pandemic is that it has hit struggling families really hard. Many qualify for financial help when it comes to food, but several haven’t received it. A billion dollars in federally funded assistance is going to families of about a million kids in Pennsylvania who had to learn virtually, but there have been complaints from families who have not received their pandemic electronic benefit transfer benefits or P-EBT which comes in the form of a card in the mail for each child. The Department of Human Services says if you haven’t received your card or cards by July 15, you should contact them.