School District 2 has finally made a decision on mask wearing for the new school year that starts next week. Although it should not have taken this long, it was the right one. It's the same policy that has been in place since scarlet fever, yellow fever, H1N1, Ebola, bird flu, influenza, pneumonia, and the Spanish flu. And that's if you want your child to wear one, and want them protected, they can wear one.