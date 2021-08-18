Masking changes lifted for high school athletes

(Predicted order of finish) What to expect: The word among Tri-County Athletic League coaches is that De Anza might have more talent than the Gauchos, but the gap isn’t wide enough to pick against a perennial powerhouse. In the eight previous seasons since the TCAL was split into divisions, El Cerrito has captured the Rock six times, tied for the title once and finished second in 2015. Its league record stands at 38-4. Last season, El Cerrito beat De Anza 33-0. All-Bay Area News Group first-team defensive back Robert Freeman heads another talented group of Gauchos that also includes junior cornerback Warren Smith, who already has an offer from Colorado. Another junior, Jermaine Hargraves (6-3, 175), adds to the defensive strength at inside linebacker. On offense, 6-1 quarterback Jace Taylor will get plenty of support from 6-3, 250-pound running back Antonio Hines and explosive wide receiver Aaron Woodard. Freeman and Hargraves will also make their presence felt when El Cerrito has the ball. The Gauchos’ first three games are against Marin Catholic, Vintage and Bishop O’Dowd, and their first two Rock opponents are De Anza and Salesian, so they will be tested early and often.