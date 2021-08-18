Cancel
High School

Masking changes lifted for high school athletes

By Michael Carman, Sports
Sequim Gazette
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMask wearing will not be required for fall sports athletes in high school sports, according to updated health guidelines released last week by the state Department of Health. Masks are not required for outdoor sports of any contact level but are recommended in settings where unvaccinated athletes, coaches, athletic trainers and/or support personnel are in close proximity, state officials said Aug. 11.

