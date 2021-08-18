Cancel
Energy Industry

PUC lifts pandemic related moratorium

 7 days ago

The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission lifted the moratorium on door-to-door, public event and in-person energy sales and marketing activities by PUC jurisdictional competitive energy suppliers, which was put in place at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic emergency.

