OUR TOWN: Dahlias in bloom! Read the plaque! Bring a camera!

DAHLIAS IN BLOOM! READ THE PLAQUE! BRING A CAMERA!: Gorgeous, exquisite, healthy and huge dahlia blossoms of every hue are displayed in a garden at the foot of Our Town’s Washington Street, at the entrance of Walter and Mary Burke Park. Yearly, devoted descendants of Our Town’s former Dahlia King, Nick Koenig, plant the bulbs and maintain the garden for the viewing pleasure of visitors. Once, in the area where Grillos and the adjacent mall are located today, the Lakeside Gardens building was surrounded on three sides by a huge field of dahlias and gladiolus. In the 1940s, Mr. and Mrs. Koenig, originally from Germany, brought their family to Our Town, to reside on Base Street. Buying the land on 23 Mile, they planted the bulbs and when in blossom, sold them in bouquets to customers from throughout southeastern Michigan. Mr. Koenig created new bulbs and named them after family members and famous people. Check the names on the tags on the sticks supporting the plants. Mr. Koenig was known as the Dahlia King of America and Our Town was the Dahlia Capital of America. The plaque tells his story. There were celebrations, a queen selected and plenty of excitement each summer. Our Town is truly grateful to the Koenig grandchildren and great-grandchildren who continue the legacy of their ancestor, truly a talented man.