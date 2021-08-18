Woodlands could be your farm’s hidden asset

A common question I have from every landowner and farmer is “How can I make more money off of my land?” The next question, I will ask will be “What assets or resources do you have on your land?”, and more times than not, most will leave out their woodlands. It may even surprise you that timber is one of the largest agricultural and natural resource industries in Kentucky, and total economic impact of Kentucky’s forests and related industries contributes nearly $13 billion each year to the state’s economy.