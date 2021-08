As the Harford Fair gets underway this week, the Wyoming County Fair — that runs Sep. 1-6 — is looking for individuals to volunteer to help at the entry booths. If you’d like to volunteer, please give Pam Burke a call at 570-362-3755 or email at pam@BurkesGunShop.com. And don’t forget that the Press Examiner, as well as other locations, have pre-fair admission tickets for the Wyoming County Fair for $8 through Aug. 31. Gate admission is $10.