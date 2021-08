The Warren County Fair brings many memories. It has been part of our lives since the 1970s. My first experience with the fair was creating grange displays. Every year there was a theme. We could interpret the theme as we saw fit. Ida Grace, our neighbor, was the one who got us interested in the Grange. I think there were two meetings a month. I took the children and a bag of toys and some snacks with me to the meetings. They quietly played, usually on the floor by one of the chairs as I filled in for various officers.