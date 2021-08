GREENLEAF – WINEaLOT owner and operator Miranda Demske, 28, said she had every intention of moving slowly on her dream of opening a winery. “We have a couple of fields over by our house and we always bailed them up for cash crop, and we got sick of doing it,” Demske said. “I decided, well, I like going out in the garden. I like harvesting and using the stuff in the kitchen. I like wine – how hard can it be? We’ll plant some grapevines, and learn how to make wine. I wanted to eventually take over all of the fields and ever so slowly learn how to make the wine, start producing.”