NTIEC summer programs a success

Summer school was in full swing this year for USD 480, and recently, school officials gave an update on how this summer’s sessions went. “For the middle school sessions, we were very fortunate to be able to assign site coordinators to oversee summer school,” Eisenhower Middle School Principal Randi Jones said. “We decided to target students who were at least two grade levels or more behind in either math or reading. Our site coordinators had the department teams designate the top three or four skills in their respective classes, and we focused on each of those skills for a week during summer school. Our attendance was stronger through the first three weeks of summer school – we had ours in June – and the last week of summer school, we saw lower attendance. We also noticed there were some days that saw lower attendance, and we think part of that might have been due to transportation issues and the fact that the elementary school summer school sessions overlapped ours a little.”