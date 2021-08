A Big Yellow School BusPhoto by Reno Laithienne on Unsplash. Kids will be going back to school in just a few days all across Maryland - some for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began in the spring of 2020. But this fall, there's a new glitch they may not have expected: a shortage of school bus drivers. Some school districts said it's not uncommon to be a little short on drivers but COVID-19 has fueled the problem, exasperating district leaders.