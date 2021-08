As it stands, granted a clean bill of health, the Brooklyn Nets remains the team to beat in the NBA this 2021-22 season. It goes without saying that any championship-aspiring team needs a championship-level supporting cast to reach the top of the mountain. Brooklyn undoubtedly has the best foundation to build around with their Big Three of Kevin Durant, James Harden, and Kyrie Irving. With the NBA’s largest payroll, there isn’t much else the Nets can do to fill out their roster with high-level free agents. Nonetheless, it seems like Brooklyn done what it can to maximize its spending capabilities.