White Bird News: Community calendar info sought for 2022

WHITE BIRD — “A belated thank you. The White Bird Community Library would like to thank the many people who donated pies for our Pie Booth at White Bird Days. We are very grateful for your support. This event was one of our first since COVID forced cancellation of some of our other activities. We appreciated the tremendous response we received from the great bakers in White Bird. The proceeds will be used to support the library in its efforts to provide our town with excellent services including books, magazines, videos, audio books, and Internet connectivity.”— Charlotte Hurt, Secretary, and the White Bird Community Library Volunteers.