Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Drinks

Get Ready For A Mayo Beer

By Roy Brown
kiss951.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Virginia beer-maker and Duke’s Mayonnaise are joining forces to create a unique brew. Champion Brewing and the Virginia-based Duke’s are crafting a mayonnaise complimentary beer. There’s no actual mayo in Family Recipe, but it’s designed to pair nicely with the staple condiment. It’s a Vienna-style lager that a spokesperson...

kiss951.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beer#Food Drink#Beverages#Duke#Champion Brewing#Family Recipe
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
DrinksBrewbound.com

Duke’s Mayo and Champion Brewing Release Collaboration Beer

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Virginia – Duke’s Mayonnaise has partnered with Champion Brewing Company to produce the perfect lager to pair with the south’s favorite sandwich – a mouthwatering, Duke’s-slathered BLT. The Vienna-style lager, aptly named Family Recipe (5.1% ABV, 27 IBU), will be available starting August 20th at Champion’s breweries, restaurants, and distributed via retailers across Virginia and North Carolina.
Charlotte, NCcharlottemagazine.com

The Weird, Wacky Ways Charlotte’s Beers Get Their Names

The craft beer revolution has inspired brewers in search of appropriate names for their creations to reject the simple and direct—Bud, Lite, PBR—for the winking and obscurantist. Small-batch beverages lend themselves to small-batch cultural references, like favorite song titles and movie quotes. Saint Paul Brewing Company in Minnesota sells Cygnus X-1, a porter named after a late-’70s Rush prog-rock opus, itself named after a black hole. Launch Pad Brewery in Aurora, Colorado, a Denver suburb, pours a lemon meringue milkshake IPA (?!) with an equally absurdist name: The Sun Is Closer Than the Clouds. (Duuuude.) Closer to home, Heist Brewery in NoDa serves a New England double IPA named You Can’t Triple Stamp a Double Stamp, perhaps an implication that too many might make you Dumb or Dumber.
Atlanta, GAsaportareport.com

Get Ready For The “Downtown Dine Out”

Something For Every Taste Each Day Throughout September. Celebrating the vast array of dining options Downtown, Central Atlanta Progress (CAP) and the Atlanta Downtown Improvement District (ADID) will kick off The Downtown Dine Out, spotlighting restaurant specials and menu highlights throughout the month of September. With something for every taste, Downtown is the ultimate dining destination with nearly 300 options for breakfast, lunch, dinner and drinks.
Food & Drinksmarinmagazine.com

Big Blue Brews: Where to Get Tahoe’s Best Beers

What’s all the “brew-haha” about the Lake Tahoe beer scene? In recent years, the area’s ale brewers have figured out that mixing 99.99% pure water from North America’s largest alpine lake with yeast, malted barley and hops produces some of the craftiest beers to flow from a tap, winning over Tahoe’s local residents and visitors alike. Whether paddling, peddling, hiking, kayaking, playing golf or skiing, Lake Tahoe has long been a world-class recreational playground close to home. Now, with the emergence of the South Tahoe Beer Trail and North Lake Tahoe Ale Trail, brewski fans can celebrate their spirited adventure at numerous watering holes that have popped up around the “Big Blue.” Here are a handful of establishments to imbibe.
Drinkscraftbrewingbusiness.com

Dogfish Head debuts beer and bike collaborations to get you outside and other beers to know this week

As part of its year-long “Mother Nature, Let’s Do This!” initiative challenging folks everywhere to get outside, Dogfish Head Craft Brewery teams up with Priority Bicycles, an independent, low-maintenance bicycle brand, to launch a custom Dogfish Head bicycle and host a multi-day event at the brewery’s harbor-front hotel, the Dogfish INN, in Lewes, Delaware.
Food & Drinkssouthernthing.com

Duke's Mayo just released a beer meant to be paired with a BLT

If you've ever wished for the perfect beer to pair with a BLT smathered in Duke's Mayo, you're in luck. 20 things you just might hear at a Southern family reunion. We all know what to expect at the family reunion: a kids' table, Grandma's banana pudding, Uncle Bob telling stories loud enough to shake the house because he forgot his hearing aids…that kind of thing.
Huntsville, ALWAFF

Get ready to eat during Huntsville Restaurant Week

Jimmar says she is excited to build on the foundation of the Greater Limestone Chamber. She wants to see more entertainment, restaurants and small businesses in the area in the next 10 years. North Alabama will have new furry friends coming to town, becoming the home of a new zoo.
DrinksFood Beast

Ready Get Trippy With Psychedelic Water?

Just when we thought the world of canned cocktails couldn't get anymore interesting, enter Psychedelic Water, the first legal psychedelic for mild mood-boosting, hangover-free drinking. Founder Keith Stein, Director of Marketing Ben Rogul, and CEO Pankaj Gogia are the creative minds behind the "Summer of Psychedelics," a new herbal supplement...
Drinksbungalower

Bungalower Keyholders get BOGO beer this week

Bungalower Buddy Keyholders are eligible for a BOGO pint at Ivanhoe Park Brewing Company (Facebook | Website) this week using their special buy local keychain. The brewery has tapped a keg of the uber-popular Bungalower Lemonade which will only be available while supplies last. The last time the brew was on tap, the brewery donated $1 of every pour to a special fund that paid for a public art project – more on that HERE.
Clarksville, ARnewtoncountytimes.com

There will be beer

CLARKSVILLE — As Arkansans continue to …. This item is available in full to subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue reading, you will need to either log into your subscriber account, or purchase a new subscription. If you are a digital subscriber with an...
Atlanta, GAwclk.com

Jazmin Ghent: Get Ready

The past 12 months have been really good for Jazmin Ghent as her full length CD The Story of Jaz yielded several hit songs and resulted in her receiving an NAACP Image Award. Well Jazmin is at again with Get Ready the second release from her new full length project, Forever Jaz. This time Jazmin lures the listeners in with a more subtle approach than on Kicking It but make no mistake this sax playing young lady will have you grooving. As a programmer I like songs that hit you on the first note. But Get Ready builds nicely and the end result is song that will further cement Jazmin’s place as one of the leading artist on today’s Jazz radio scene. You can hear Get Ready, the new single from Jazmin Ghent when you listen Midday Jazz with Rivablue daily on Atlanta’s Jazz Station 91.9 WCLK.
LifestyleAndover Townsman

Tips for getting ready for archery season

With archery seasons starting in West Virginia on Sept. 25, my backyard has been the local hangout for young bowhunters and my son practicing shooting their bows. I am always amazed when their energy switches from fishing to hunting. The transition is very visible – shorts, flip flops and river attire quickly get replaced with camo and hiking boots. Their talk switches from top-water baits and smallmouth bass to trail cameras, planting food plots and treestand placement.
Drinkskiss951.com

Another At Home Cocktail That’s Easy To Make And Refreshing

I love tequila. Wait, I love GOOD tequila. I’ve talked to a lot of people about tequila and most of them told me they hadn’t touched this delicious nectar in over 10 years because they all have stories that start with; “The last time I had tequila…”. Those stories never have a happy endings. The margarita is one of the most popular alcoholic beverages in the world and a tequila sunset isn’t too far behind. If tequila isn’t your jam, try a rum sunset! It’s super easy to make and very refreshing! Watch how I made it below.
Charlotte, NCkiss951.com

Detroit Style Emmy Squared Pizza Coming To Plaza Midwood

Good news Charlotte! A new Detroit style pizza and burger restaurant called Emmy Squared Pizza is coming to Plaza Midwood. They will open their doors early next month at 1508 Central Ave. The official opening date is not yet announced. Their menu features Detroit-style square pizzas that are similar in style to Sicilian. It’s deep dish pizza with cheese baked on the sides, and sauce applied after it’s baked. (And it looks delicious- see the pictures below!)
Idaho Falls, IDeastidahonews.com

Idaho Beer Week gets underway ahead of annual Beer Fest this weekend

IDAHO FALLS — It’s time to pour a glass and raise it up because it’s a week-long celebration for beer. Leading up to the 26th annual Mountain Brewers Beer Fest event held this Saturday, there will be nonstop events every night this week. Monday marks day one of Idaho Beer week, for which Governor Brad Little issued a proclamation.

Comments / 0

Community Policy