Get Ready For A Mayo Beer

What’s all the “brew-haha” about the Lake Tahoe beer scene? In recent years, the area’s ale brewers have figured out that mixing 99.99% pure water from North America’s largest alpine lake with yeast, malted barley and hops produces some of the craftiest beers to flow from a tap, winning over Tahoe’s local residents and visitors alike. Whether paddling, peddling, hiking, kayaking, playing golf or skiing, Lake Tahoe has long been a world-class recreational playground close to home. Now, with the emergence of the South Tahoe Beer Trail and North Lake Tahoe Ale Trail, brewski fans can celebrate their spirited adventure at numerous watering holes that have popped up around the “Big Blue.” Here are a handful of establishments to imbibe.
Comments / 0