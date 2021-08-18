Get Ready For A Mayo Beer

The past 12 months have been really good for Jazmin Ghent as her full length CD The Story of Jaz yielded several hit songs and resulted in her receiving an NAACP Image Award. Well Jazmin is at again with Get Ready the second release from her new full length project, Forever Jaz. This time Jazmin lures the listeners in with a more subtle approach than on Kicking It but make no mistake this sax playing young lady will have you grooving. As a programmer I like songs that hit you on the first note. But Get Ready builds nicely and the end result is song that will further cement Jazmin’s place as one of the leading artist on today’s Jazz radio scene. You can hear Get Ready, the new single from Jazmin Ghent when you listen Midday Jazz with Rivablue daily on Atlanta’s Jazz Station 91.9 WCLK.