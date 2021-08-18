10 Things You Didn’t Know about Gonzo Jimenez

Back in the 90s, Devon Sawa was just getting to be popular when he was a kid, as he started out in TV commercials and went into his debut in the movie Little Giants. To a lot of people, he looked like a star in the making since he was the type of kid that many could see going far since he could play the protagonist or the antagonist in equal measures and didn’t really come off as unrealistic. Much like many kid actors, he did manage to feel a little over the top with his acting at times, but he was still one of the more promising young names that were available back in the 90s that appeared to be on the fast track to a great career. But then of course things happened and he grew up, and it became a little more obvious that he might have been someone that had the look when he was younger but was losing it quickly as he grew up. Instead of sticking with blockbusters, he opted for indie fame, and for a while, this worked out.