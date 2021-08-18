Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

10 Things You Didn’t Know about Gonzo Jimenez

By Camille Moore
TVOvermind
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you have a sweet tooth, Gonzo Jimenez is your guy. His ability to whip up delicious desserts has earned him respect from people all over the world, and it even landed him a spot on the competition show Bake Squad. Not only is Gonzo extremely passionate about what he does, but he also has a very creative mind that allows him to come up with all sorts of unique dishes and flavor combinations. Although Gonzo had already made quite the name for himself, being on TV has definitely taken his career to new heights and we’re probably going to be seeing a lot more of him in the future. Continue reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Gonzo Jimenez.

www.tvovermind.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reality Tv#Chocolate#Restaurants#Food Drink#Bake Squad#Miette Et Chocolat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Argentina
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

The Strange Thing Guy Fieri Does To Every DDD Restaurant He Visits

You don't have to be a resident of Flavortown to know who Guy Fieri is. The spikey-haired restauranteur has been a staple on the Food Network since he won "Next Food Network Star" in 2006, and a year later his hit show "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" premiered (via Guy Fieri's website). The program colloquially known as DDD has put the spotlight on more than 1,275 restaurants around the world that serve up all kinds of food from classic diner fare to unique, international cuisine (via Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives Locations).
TV Showsmashed.com

This Is What It Was Like For Chef Ming Tsai To Cook Against Bobby Flay - Exclusive

Chef Ming Tsai didn't get where he is in life — including his award-winning restaurants, long-running TV shows, five cookbooks, his own line of cookware, and Mings Bings, the chef's line of vegan patties (via Mings Bings) — without being a pretty competitive guy. Case in point? During an exclusive interview with Mashed, Tsai shared this little anecdote: "I'm the most competitive guy I know. I used to race my kids going up the staircase in my home when they were three or four or five, and I would push them to make sure I won. My wife's like: 'Let them win!' And I'm like: 'Never.' They will beat me, handily, one day. But I'm not going to let them win.' I'm so competitive. And to be able to do it with cooking? I just loved it."
Food & Drinksmashed.com

Who Is Richer: Bobby Flay Or Wolfgang Puck?

Bobby Flay and Wolfgang Puck have made waves as celebrity chefs. Flay and Puck both run successful restaurant empires, have helped define modern cuisine, and have truly made names for themselves. According to Food Network, Bobby Flay started his culinary career at the tender age of 17 when he started working at the New York restaurant Joe Allen's. The restaurant was Flay's proving ground. He left the owner of the eatery so impressed, that Joe Allen himself paid Flay's tuition to the French Culinary Institute so the budding talent could further his studies in the culinary arts. The young chef went on to open his own restaurants, write a number of cookbooks, and star on a wide variety of Food Network television shows.
TV ShowsPosted by
Mashed

Giada De Laurentiis Would Want This Food Network Chef To Make Her Last Meal

It's almost as if Giada De Laurentiis was born to be a chef. According to Food Network, De Laurentiis grew up in a big Italian family that had a love for all things food and that was constantly cooking up scrumptious Italian dishes. She spent lots of time in her family's kitchens, as well as DDL Foodshow, the restaurant owned by her grandfather, film producer Dino De Laurentiis. Dino also came from a long line of foodies; his parents owned a pasta factory when he was growing up and he and his 13 siblings sold the pasta throughout their neighborhood (via TIME).
CelebritiesPosted by
E! News

Whitney Way Thore Dishes About Her French Suitor in Juicy My Big Fat Fabulous Life Preview

Watch: "My Big Fat Fabulous Life" Exclusive: Je T'aime Language Exchange. Excusez-moi? We didn't know you could meet someone on a language app. In this exclusive clip from the Aug. 17 premiere of My Big Fat Fabulous Life, Whitney Way Thore dishes on the unexpected way she met her latest suitor. As Whitney explains to her pal, she "met a dude" while teaching herself French on an app.
Theater & DancePosted by
E! News

So You Think You Can Dance's Serge Onik Dead at 33

The world of entertainment has lost a star. Serge Onik, a dancer and choreographer best known for competing on season 11 of So You Think You Can Dance, has died. He was only 33 years old. A rep for the performer confirmed his passing to E! News on Tuesday, Aug....
CelebritiesPosted by
Us Weekly

Gleb Savchenko Is Dating Model Elena Belle: Inside Their Romantic Miami Vacation

In a happy place. Gleb Savchenko and model Elena Belle jetted off to Florida together after meeting earlier this summer, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “Gleb and Elena went on their first vacation together to Miami Beach and stayed at Carillon Wellness Resort,” the insider says. “This was the first time they got to spend a lot of time together after meeting on 4th of July.”
MoviesTVOvermind

Whatever Happened to Devon Sawa?

Back in the 90s, Devon Sawa was just getting to be popular when he was a kid, as he started out in TV commercials and went into his debut in the movie Little Giants. To a lot of people, he looked like a star in the making since he was the type of kid that many could see going far since he could play the protagonist or the antagonist in equal measures and didn’t really come off as unrealistic. Much like many kid actors, he did manage to feel a little over the top with his acting at times, but he was still one of the more promising young names that were available back in the 90s that appeared to be on the fast track to a great career. But then of course things happened and he grew up, and it became a little more obvious that he might have been someone that had the look when he was younger but was losing it quickly as he grew up. Instead of sticking with blockbusters, he opted for indie fame, and for a while, this worked out.
Las Vegas, NVPosted by
Mashed

This Bad Restaurant Review Hurt Bobby Flay The Most

Celebrity chef Bobby Flay has an extremely impressive resume. He's won multiple Emmys for his television shows, he's a three-time James Beard Award winner, and he's even been inducted into the Culinary Hall of Fame, per his website. If that wasn't incredible enough, the "Beat Bobby Flay" star also has created multiple restaurants, which continue to dazzle foodies around the country. One of his newer eateries is Amalfi that's located in Las Vegas, Nevada, and features decadent Mediterranean dishes like squid ink fettuccine and roasted butterflied prawns.
CelebritiesPosted by
Mashed

The Humble Origins Of Duff Goldman's Cooking Career

Most fans know Duff Goldman as the owner and primary creative spirit behind Charm City Cakes, made popular by his Food Network show "Ace of Cakes" that ran for 10 seasons. He's also the best selling author of "Ace of Cakes: Inside the World of Charm City Cakes," he was nominated for the James Beard Foundation Award for Best TV Food Personality/Host and Best Television Program, and was a culinary ambassador to the White House (via Weebly).
TV & Videosmashed.com

Twitter Can't Believe This Pirate Cake Didn't Win On Buddy Vs Duff

If there's anything pop culture loves, it's picking sides. Whether it's team Edward or team Jacob, Marvel or DC, Coke or Pepsi ... you get the idea. Well, the same can be said for Food Network's "Buddy vs Duff," where two of the most beloved pastry chefs on TV face off in week-to-week challenges. While it's all in good fun, it doesn't stop viewers from debating the winner of each episode's competition — even when the on-screen judges have already ruled.
MoviesTVOvermind

Funny Film Podcasts You Might Have Missed

Wherever you get your podcasts, be it Apple, Stitcher, or parts yonder, there is no shortage of film-related content streaming into our devices. Throw in a bit of comedy and you have the recipe for an inciteful and hilarious listening experience that takes what we love about movies and gives it a comedic spin. Here are a few film-themed comedy podcasts you may or may not know about.
MoviesTVOvermind

Movies That Could Use a Reboot: The Net

How many people still remember this movie? Back in 1995, Sandra Bullock played the part of Angela Bennett, a systems analyst that worked entirely from home, something that wasn’t quite as possible as it is today, and was one of the best at what she did. Upon being asked to look at something that appears a bit suspicious Angela concurs that it’s worth meeting up over, but the man she was supposed to meet with died in a plane crash en-route. Having planned a vacation for the first time in a long time, Angela flies to Cancun, unaware of the accident. Essentially the whole movie boils down to a plot by cyber terrorists that are working for a man who offers his program known as Gatekeeper to those in need, albeit with a trick that allows his company a backdoor into the ‘protected’ system that allows unlimited access anytime they want it. In other words, this company is running a scam as they promise protection and in doing so are able to access their clients’ information any time they want. If people thought this was terrifying back in the 90s it’s likely even worse now.
Celebritiesmashed.com

Bobby Flay Just Debunked This Common Misconception About His Career

When Eater reported on Alton Brown's comment on Anthony Bourdain's cooking back in 2015, some probably felt vindicated. After Bourdain called out Food Network TV chefs, Brown asked, "When was the last time you saw Anthony Bourdain actually cook anything? I've spent 14 years cooking my own food on television and I've never seen him cook a meal." Celebrity chefs appear as celebrities first and chefs second, living a life of television removed from the grind and grime of daily kitchen work.
MoviesTVOvermind

The 10 Most Annoying Disney Sidekicks of All-Time

Anytime a person watches a Disney movie there are a number of things that are bound to happen that are easy to bank on, and the main protagonist, or even the antagonist, having a sidekick is one of them. Plenty of people love the Disney sidekicks since they do come in handy from time to time and they manage to put a little pep into the story more often than not. But there are those moments when they become a little more annoying than helpful and even manage to become cringe-worthy since they just don’t appear to fully understand the situation and are given over to breaking into song or being so insanely positive that one can’t help but want to see the sidekicks get booted out of the picture for a while until they’re needed again. That might sound a little mean, but there’s only so much cute that a person can take before it starts to become kind of cloying.

Comments / 0

Community Policy