10 Things You Didn’t Know about Gonzo Jimenez
If you have a sweet tooth, Gonzo Jimenez is your guy. His ability to whip up delicious desserts has earned him respect from people all over the world, and it even landed him a spot on the competition show Bake Squad. Not only is Gonzo extremely passionate about what he does, but he also has a very creative mind that allows him to come up with all sorts of unique dishes and flavor combinations. Although Gonzo had already made quite the name for himself, being on TV has definitely taken his career to new heights and we’re probably going to be seeing a lot more of him in the future. Continue reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Gonzo Jimenez.www.tvovermind.com
Comments / 0