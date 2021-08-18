Cancel
Lucile, ID

Semi-tractor crash into Salmon River under investigation

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLUCILE — Investigation is ongoing into last week’s non-injury semi-tractor crash that resulted in both the vehicle and trailer going into the Salmon River. The incident was reported last Tuesday, Aug. 10, at approximately 4:13 p.m., according to the Idaho State Police. James M. Alden, 60, of Orting, Wash., was traveling southbound on U.S. Highway 95 near milepost 207, 11 miles north of Riggins, in a semi-tractor pulling a trailer loaded with paper products. Alden lost control of the semi and drove off the right shoulder of the highway, traveling approximately 300 feet until continuing down a steep embankment. The semi-tractor and trailer came to rest in the Salmon River, approximately 70 feet from the roadway.

