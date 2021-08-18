AFC West Predictions & Win Totals (Ep. 1073)
The guys (@GamblingPodcast) are joined by San Diego Chargers Superfan Justin Decker (@JustinDecker) as they kick off their 2021 NFL Preview series with their AFC West Predictions podcast. The guys walk through the schedules for the Los Angeles Chargers, Las Vegas Raiders, Denver Broncos and Kansas City Chiefs as they give out their best bets for the AFC Win Totals. The crew also give out some of their favorite NFL player props on some big name stars including Josh Jacobs, Javonte Williams, Drew Lock and Clyde Edwards-Helaire.www.sportsgamblingpodcast.com
Comments / 0