Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

AFC West Predictions & Win Totals (Ep. 1073)

By Sports Gambling Podcast
sportsgamblingpodcast.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe guys (@GamblingPodcast) are joined by San Diego Chargers Superfan Justin Decker (@JustinDecker) as they kick off their 2021 NFL Preview series with their AFC West Predictions podcast. The guys walk through the schedules for the Los Angeles Chargers, Las Vegas Raiders, Denver Broncos and Kansas City Chiefs as they give out their best bets for the AFC Win Totals. The crew also give out some of their favorite NFL player props on some big name stars including Josh Jacobs, Javonte Williams, Drew Lock and Clyde Edwards-Helaire.

www.sportsgamblingpodcast.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Afc West#College Football#Nba#American Football#San Diego Chargers#The Los Angeles Chargers#Afc West Win#145 Chiefs#Nba#Dfs#Apple
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
Fantasy Football
NewsBreak
Depth-first search
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Podcast
NFL Teams
Las Vegas Raiders
NFL Teams
Kansas City Chiefs
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLBleacher Report

Ranking Every NFL Starting Quarterback Entering 2021 Season

In the NFL, quarterbacks are the center of attention. Whether or not they're to praise or blame for the outcomes of games, we usually focus on the production and status of that position. A team's quarterback can limit its offensive production or put it in playoff contention. Let's find out...
NFLPosted by
UPI News

Mahomes, Prescott, Jackson lead Top 20 fantasy football QB rankings

Aug. 24 (UPI) -- Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs leads my Top 20 quarterback rankings for the 2021 fantasy football season. Dak Prescott, Lamar Jackson, Josh Allen and Aaron Rodgers are among my other top options. A great fantasy football quarterback can put your squad over the top...
NFLYardbarker

Why every NFL team will or will not win the Super Bowl

Why they will: The Cardinals roster is loaded with talent, with key additions at wideout, the offensive, and defensive lines, and linebacker. More importantly, Kyler Murray is entering his third NFL season after showing great improvement last year, showing promise that Arizona could have an elite offense in 2021. Why...
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Top 5 fantasy football breakout candidates at quarterback in 2021, ranked

The 2021-22 NFL regular season is now just around the corner. With a new regular season approaching, that also means that fantasy football owners are gearing up for endless drafts with many hopeful potential winners currently out there. Searching for your fantasy football breakout quarterbacks, part of your larger group of fantasy football breakout candidates? We’re here to help. Here are some fantasy breakout QBs.
NFLsportsgamblingpodcast.com

Los Angeles Chargers Predictions 2021

Justin Herbert. That is the 2020 Los Angeles Chargers Review. What a revelation he was for the Chargers and the future. Justin Herbert took over as the quarterback for the Chargers because of a punctured lung to Tyrod Taylor by the team doctor. That is not the way fans envisioned Herbert taking over the quarterback duties but Herbert burst onto the scene and took home the Offensive Rookie of the Year award.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Tom Brady is trying to recruit two of the greatest receivers of all time

The Buccaneers already have one of the wide receiver rooms in the NFL, but when Tom Brady jokes about adding legends, it still makes us think. Two years ago, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were a forgettable team that saw a .500 winning percentage as a successful season and cultural relevance as attainable as snow in the Sahara. Then came Tom Brady, and with him, all the characteristics the Bucs were never able to achieve the last decade.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Packers agree to trade Aaron Rodgers after 2021 season under 1 condition

The Green Bay Packers reportedly have an agreement to trade unhappy quarterback Aaron Rodgers after the 2021 season if their relationship isn’t repaired. Aaron Rodgers may have reported to Packers training camp with the intention of playing for the team this season, but the drama is not over yet. According...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Chiefs Released A Notable Wide Receiver On Tuesday

With roster cuts due this Tuesday afternoon, the Kansas City Chiefs have made a tough decision regarding wide receiver Antonio Callaway. According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, the Chiefs have waived Callaway. This is yet another setback for Callaway, who has missed time over the past week because of a bone bruise.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Former NFL GM Says It’s ‘Over’ For 1 Star Quarterback

After last year’s perfect 11-0 start ended in disappointment, the Pittsburgh Steelers are eyeing another playoff trip in 2021. That means most of the pressure will lie with a 39-year-old Ben Roethlisberger. As the 2020 season wore on, it became increasingly clear that the Steelers’ starting quarterback was far from...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Los Angeles Rams Release Notable Quarterback

The Los Angeles Rams cut a notable quarterback on Monday as they get down to 80 players prior to Tuesday’s roster deadline. Los Angeles has waived 25-year-old quarterback Duck Hodges. Hodges, who played collegiately at Samford, went undrafted coming out of college in 2019. He spent the 2019-20 seasons with...
NFLzonecoverage.com

It's Time To Trade For Teddy

Ever since the Denver Broncos shellacked the Minnesota Vikings 33-6, doom and gloom have washed over the Vikings community. Such is the way of things when your team comes out flat against an opponent that drafted in the top 10 the previous year — even if they didn’t play every single starter and a handful of backups. The quarterback position looked entirely unsteady and not remotely ready for NFL-level play. Of course, Kirk Cousins didn’t play. Jake Browning and Kellen Mond did. Neither looked capable of surpassing even Sean Mannion‘s level as a backup.
NFLNOLA.com

Saints QB Jameis Winston 'devastated' after hearing Michael Thomas' surgery news

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston didn't hide his feelings Saturday as they pertained to star receiver Michael Thomas. Thomas — who would have been a main target for both Winston and quarterback Taysom Hill during their battle for the starting spot — needed ankle surgery in June and could very well be out for a lengthy amount of time as he recovers.

Comments / 0

Community Policy