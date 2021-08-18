Confessions of a Polluted Mindset - Texas Missteps and Step Ups

TJ Slaton - Slaton was getting some penetration, but he needs to keep his head up and track the ball. He also seemed to tire quickly, coming off the field on an early third and one and dropping to a knee on the sideline, looking gassed. However, he ended up playing a lot (46 snaps) and seemed to get his legs under him as the game went on, but didn't have much of an impact beyond eating some blocks. As an occasional rotation player on the DL, he can hopefully put together more good snaps than bad. An first step in his development.