Clearwater, ID

Clearwater Valley News: Chief Lookingglass Pow-Wow set for weekend

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCLEARWATER VALLEY — This weekend, the 45th annual Chief Lookingglass Pow-Wow will return to Kamiah after being cancelled last year. The “return to the circle” celebration, will be held outdoors, behind the Wa-A’Yas Community Center (on 4th and Idaho). The event begins with blessings and a grand entry on Friday night, including dance competitions and intertribal (open to anyone) dancing, continuing throughout the weekend. On Saturday, a huckleberry pancake feed begins at 7 a.m., followed by a fun run at 8 a.m., a friendship dinner at noon and a parade later. I have enjoyed the Pow-Wow a few times in recent years. The drumming and dancing can be mesmerizing. The traditional regalia worn by some tribal members includes feathers, furs, porcupine quills and other wildlife parts in respect to the connection with the natural world.

