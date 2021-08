J.T.: I would suggest pulling your manager aside and telling her you’ve been thinking about her comments about some of the other employees not doing so well, then asking her if there something you could do to support these employees’ efforts. Eventually, ask how you might be able to help them get better in a way that won’t make them feel threatened. Acknowledging that you want to help these people get better shows that you really are management material. At the same time, it also politely lets her know that she’s been talking out of turn, and hopefully she’ll realize she probably shouldn’t be saying these things in front of you.