For the 3rd Time, Aligned Technology Solutions Appears on the Inc. 5000, Ranking No. 2592 With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 159 Percent
Inc. Magazine Reveals Annual List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies - the Inc. 5000. ALEXANDRIA, Va., Aug. 18, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Inc. magazine today revealed that Aligned Technology Solutions is No. 2592 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.www.couriernews.com
Comments / 0