Red Is a Great Color.. Except When It’s in Your Eyes! The Solution Is Lumify!

New York Fashion Week 2021 may not take place in the traditional way, but the show must go on! Whether models are strutting the catwalk at socially distanced in-person shows, or catching “oohs and ahs” from viewers sitting at their computers in the virtual front row, NYFW is sure to amaze. From jaw-dropping fashion to inspirational beauty and more, we find ourselves searching how to get the looks from our favorite shows.