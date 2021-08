Gonzales (4-5) allowed one earned run on two hits and one walk while striking out nine across nine innings, earning the win over the Rangers on Thursday. Gonzales fired his first complete game of the season, while his nine strikeouts were a season high. The only run scored came on a solo home run by Charlie Culberson. The 29-year-old has allowed just two runs over his last 21.2 innings. His ERA has dropped to 4.35 and his WHIP to 1.26. He has 74 strikeouts in 89 innings pitched.