Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Montgomery County, PA

Montgomery County man busted in Chester for third child-porn offense soon after leaving jail

Mercury
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHESTER — A Montgomery County man has been arrested for his third child pornography offense less than a month after being released from prison on his second offense. Brian Keith Hyson, 38, is facing two counts each of child pornography and criminal use of a communication facility, felonies of the second and third degree, respectively, after state parole agents found images of child pornography on his cell phone, according to an affidavit of probable cause for his arrest written by Delaware County Detective Sgt. Kenneth Bellis.

www.pottsmerc.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Montgomery County, PA
Crime & Safety
Montgomery County, PA
Government
County
Delaware County, PA
State
Delaware State
County
Montgomery County, PA
City
Chester, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Delaware County, PA
Crime & Safety
Chester, PA
Government
Chester, PA
Crime & Safety
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Delaware County, PA
Government
City
Concord Township, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Keith
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Molestation#Child Pornography#The Geo Group#Center
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
TennisPosted by
NBC News

Serena Williams pulls out of U.S. Open due to injury

Serena Williams will not play in the U.S. Open because of an injury, she said Wednesday. "After careful consideration and following the advice of my doctors and medical team, I have decided to withdraw from the US Open to allow my body to heal completely from a torn hamstring," Williams told her 13.5 million followers on Instagram.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
The Associated Press

Herschel Walker begins Georgia GOP Senate bid amid unknowns

ATLANTA (AP) — Herschel Walker said he “can’t sit on the sidelines anymore” as he joined the Republican U.S. Senate race in Georgia. He’s running with some definite advantages — including his football fame and the support of former President Donald Trump — but also with a lot of unknowns in his effort to beat Democrat Sen. Raphael Warnock in 2022.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

House panel probing Jan. 6 attack seeks Trump records

The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol is seeking a trove of documents and communications from the Trump administration, giving the White House record keepers and other agencies two weeks to turn over information on a lengthy list of prominent people in the former president’s orbit.

Comments / 0

Community Policy