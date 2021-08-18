Montgomery County man busted in Chester for third child-porn offense soon after leaving jail

CHESTER — A Montgomery County man has been arrested for his third child pornography offense less than a month after being released from prison on his second offense. Brian Keith Hyson, 38, is facing two counts each of child pornography and criminal use of a communication facility, felonies of the second and third degree, respectively, after state parole agents found images of child pornography on his cell phone, according to an affidavit of probable cause for his arrest written by Delaware County Detective Sgt. Kenneth Bellis.